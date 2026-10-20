  1. വാര്‍ത്താലോകം
  2. വാര്‍ത്ത
  3. ദേശീയം
  4. RSS Mohan Bhagwat warns regime change attempts India
Written By ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Last Modified: Tuesday, 20 October 2026 (13:19 IST)

പാശ്ചാത്യ നാടുകളിലെപോലെ ഇന്ത്യയിലും ഭരണമാറ്റത്തിന് ശ്രമങ്ങൾ നടക്കുന്നു, പക്ഷേ അതൊന്നും വിജയിക്കില്ല : മോഹൻ ഭാഗവത്

RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, Regime change, Vijaya dashami
Written By: ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Updated: Tue, 20 Oct 2026 (13:03 IST)
google-news
പാശ്ചാത്യനാടുകളിലെ പോലെ ഇന്ത്യയിലും ഭരണമാറ്റത്തിന് ശ്രമങ്ങള്‍ നടക്കുന്നതായി ആര്‍എസ്എസ് മേധാവി മോഹന്‍ ഭാഗവത്. വിജയദശമി ദിനത്തില്‍ നടത്തിയ പ്രസംഗത്തിലാണ് ഭാഗവത് ഇക്കാര്യം പറഞ്ഞത്. ഫ്രാന്‍സ്, ബംഗ്ലാദേശ്,നേപ്പാള്‍ തുടങ്ങിയ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലുണ്ടായ സംഘര്‍ഷങ്ങളും അശാന്തിയും ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിച്ചാണ് മോഹന്‍ ഭാഗവതിന്റെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്.
 
പാശ്ചാത്യ രാജ്യങ്ങളില്‍ വലിയൊരു കൊടുങ്കാറ്റാണ് അടിച്ചത്. ഫ്രാന്‍സിലും നേപ്പാളിലും നടന്ന കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ പരിശോധിച്ചാല്‍ അത് മനസിലാകും. ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ പക്ഷേ അത്തരം ഭരണമാറ്റമൊന്നും നടക്കില്ല. പ്രതിസന്ധികളെ അതിജീവിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സമൂഹം എന്നും കരുത്തോടെ മുന്നോട്ട് പോയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അത് തുടരുമെന്നും മോഹന്‍ ഭാഗവത് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
 
രാജ്യത്ത് പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍ നടക്കുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കില്‍ അതിന്റെ ലക്ഷ്യം പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പരിഹാരം കാണുക എന്നതാകണം. അല്ലാതെ ശത്രുത വളര്‍ത്താനോ വോട്ടുകള്‍ നേടാനോ ജനപ്രീതിക്ക് വേണ്ടിയൊ ആകരുത്. മര്യാദയുടെ അതിര്‍വരമ്പുകള്‍ പരസ്പരം മാനിക്കപ്പെടണമെന്നും പ്രക്ഷോഭങ്ങളിലൂടെയല്ല മറിച്ച് സമൂഹത്തിലെ പരസ്പര സംവാദത്തിലൂടെ വേണം പരിഹാരം ഉണ്ടാകാന്‍. ഇരവാദം വളര്‍ത്തി അസംതൃപ്തിയും അരാജകത്വവും സൃഷ്ടിക്കാന്‍ വിവിധ ശക്തികള്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും അത്തരം ആശയങ്ങളില്‍ വീഴാതിരിക്കാന്‍ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
About Writer
ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
2019 മുതൽ വെബ്ദുനിയയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നു. പ്രധാനമായും സ്പോർട്സ്, , രാഷ്ട്രീയം, സിനിമ എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖനങ്ങൾ എഴുതുന്നു.   .... കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക
അടുത്ത ലേഖനം
'പാരീസ് ഉടൻ മുസ്ലിം നഗരമാകാൻ പോകുന്നു, അതിർത്തികൾ അടയ്ക്കണമായിരുന്നു'; പ്രക്ഷോഭത്തിനിടെ പ്രകോപനവുമായി ട്രംപ്

ഹൂതി ആക്രമണം, സൗദിയിലെ വ്യോമഗതാഗതം താറുമാറായ നിലയിൽ, വിമാനങ്ങൾ റദ്ദാക്കി, ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാനിർദേശം

ഹൂതി ആക്രമണം, സൗദിയിലെ വ്യോമഗതാഗതം താറുമാറായ നിലയിൽ, വിമാനങ്ങൾ റദ്ദാക്കി, ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാനിർദേശംപട്ടികയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന 378 വിമാനങ്ങളില്‍ 169 എണ്ണത്തിന് മാത്രമാണ് സര്‍വീസ് നടത്താന്‍ സാധിച്ചത്.

തിരിച്ച് വിട്ടോ... യുഎസ് ഗ്രീൻ കാർഡ് പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിന്ന് ഇൻഫോസിസ്, ടിസിഎസ് അടക്കമുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ ഐടി കമ്പനികളെ വിലക്കി ട്രംപ് സർക്കാർ

തിരിച്ച് വിട്ടോ... യുഎസ് ഗ്രീൻ കാർഡ് പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിന്ന് ഇൻഫോസിസ്, ടിസിഎസ് അടക്കമുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ ഐടി കമ്പനികളെ വിലക്കി ട്രംപ് സർക്കാർമൈക്രോസോഫ്റ്റ്, അഡോബ് തുടങ്ങിയ ഭീമന്മാര്‍ക്കെതിരെയും നടപടിയുണ്ട്.

'എങ്കിൽ സതീശനും രാജിവയ്ക്കണം'; പണി തരാൻ ബിജെപി, സിപിഎം നിലപാട് നിർണായകം

'എങ്കിൽ സതീശനും രാജിവയ്ക്കണം'; പണി തരാൻ ബിജെപി, സിപിഎം നിലപാട് നിർണായകംതിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് അട്ടിമറി ആരോപണത്തിൽ പുലിവാല് പിടിച്ച് കേരളത്തിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ്. സിജെപി സ്ഥാപകൻ അഭിജിത് ദീപ്‌കെ മുതൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് ദേശീയ നേതൃത്വം വരെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകൾ അട്ടിമറിക്കുന്നതായി ആരോപിക്കുമ്പോൾ കേരളത്തിലെ ഭരണമാറ്റവും ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യപ്പെടുകയാണ്.

പാട്രിയാർക്കിയും പാട്രിയോട്ടിസവും, ഇത് സത്യമാണോ!, രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്കെതിരെ ബിജെപി എം പി ബാൻസുരി സ്വരാജ് നടത്തിയ വന്ദേമാതരം വെല്ലുവിളിയിൽ പ്രതികരിച്ച് ഹൃത്വിക് റോഷൻ

പാട്രിയാർക്കിയും പാട്രിയോട്ടിസവും, ഇത് സത്യമാണോ!, രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്കെതിരെ ബിജെപി എം പി ബാൻസുരി സ്വരാജ് നടത്തിയ വന്ദേമാതരം വെല്ലുവിളിയിൽ പ്രതികരിച്ച് ഹൃത്വിക് റോഷൻകോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി പൂനെയില്‍ നടത്തിയ ഛാത്രോം കീ ഗൂഞ്ച് വലിയ രീതിയില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തില്‍ ചര്‍ച്ചയായിരുന്നു.

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിഷയത്തിൽ ഇടപെടാൻ നിങ്ങളാര്?, തുർക്കി പ്രസിഡൻ്റിൻ്റെ കശ്മീർ പരാമർശം തള്ളി ഇന്ത്യ

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിഷയത്തിൽ ഇടപെടാൻ നിങ്ങളാര്?, തുർക്കി പ്രസിഡൻ്റിൻ്റെ കശ്മീർ പരാമർശം തള്ളി ഇന്ത്യതുര്‍ക്കിയുടെ പരാമര്‍ശങ്ങള്‍ അനാവശ്യമാണെന്നും കശ്മീര്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഭാഗമാണെന്നും രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ അഖണ്ഡത, പരമാധികാരം എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളില്‍ പുറത്തുനിന്നുള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് പങ്കില്ലെന്നും വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രാലയം വക്താവ് രണ്‍ധീര്‍ ജയ്‌സ്വാള്‍ പ്രതികരിച്ചു.

ആയുർവ്വേദത്തിന്റെ മറവിൽ നടക്കുന്ന അനാശാസ്യം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കണം, സ്പാകളിലെ ബിനാമി ബിസിനസ് അന്വേഷിക്കണമെന്ന 'സർവ്വ'

ആയുർവ്വേദത്തിന്റെ മറവിൽ നടക്കുന്ന അനാശാസ്യം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കണം, സ്പാകളിലെ ബിനാമി ബിസിനസ് അന്വേഷിക്കണമെന്ന 'സർവ്വ'നൂറ്റാണ്ടുകളുടെ പാരമ്പര്യമുള്ള ആയുര്‍വേദ ചികിത്സാരംഗത്തിന്റെ പേര് ദുരുപയോഗം ചെയ്തുകൊണ്ട് നടക്കുന്ന അനാശാസ്യ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ ഉടനടി അവസാനിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ശക്തമായ നടപടികള്‍ സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്ന ആവശ്യവുമായി സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ആയുര്‍വേദ റെപ്രസെന്റേറ്റീവ് ആന്റ് വര്‍ക്കേഴ്‌സ് അസോസിയേഷന്‍ (SARWA).

ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാറിന്റെ രാജി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഭർത്താവും; 23 ലെ പരിപാടിയിൽ പരകാല പ്രഭാകർ പങ്കെടുക്കും

ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാറിന്റെ രാജി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഭർത്താവും; 23 ലെ പരിപാടിയിൽ പരകാല പ്രഭാകർ പങ്കെടുക്കുംമുഖ്യ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മിഷണർ ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാറിന്റെ രാജിയും എസ്.ഐ.ആർ നടപടികൾ നിർത്തിവയ്ക്കണം എന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടും നടത്തുന്ന പ്രതിഷേധത്തിൽ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി നിർമല സീതാരാമന്റെ ഭർത്താവ് പങ്കെടുക്കും. സാമ്പത്തിക വിദഗ്ധൻ കൂടിയായ പരകാല പ്രഭാകർ ഒക്ടോബർ 23 ന് നടക്കുന്ന രാജ്യവ്യാപക പ്രതിഷേധത്തിലാണ് പങ്കെടുക്കുക.

എസ്ബിഐയിൽ വൻ സുരക്ഷാവീഴ്ച: 3.75 ലക്ഷം ഉപഭോക്താക്കളുടെ വിവരങ്ങൾ ഡാർക്ക് വെബ്ബിൽ

എസ്ബിഐയിൽ വൻ സുരക്ഷാവീഴ്ച: 3.75 ലക്ഷം ഉപഭോക്താക്കളുടെ വിവരങ്ങൾ ഡാർക്ക് വെബ്ബിൽ3.75 ലക്ഷം കസ്റ്റമര്‍ റെക്കോര്‍ഡുകളാണ് ഡാര്‍ക്ക് വെബ്ബില്‍ എത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇതില്‍ തന്നെ 3,897 കസ്റ്റമര്‍ റെക്കോര്‍ഡുകളില്‍ വ്യക്തികളെ നേരിട്ട് തിരിച്ചറിയാവുന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള അതീവ രഹസ്യമായ വിവരങ്ങളാണ് ചോര്‍ന്നിട്ടുള്ളതെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്.

തുലാവർഷത്തിനൊപ്പം ന്യൂനമർദ്ദവും, കേരളത്തിൽ അടുത്ത 4 ദിവസം അതിശക്തമായ മഴ, ഇന്ന് 5 ജില്ലകളിൽ ഓറഞ്ച് അലർട്ട്

തുലാവർഷത്തിനൊപ്പം ന്യൂനമർദ്ദവും, കേരളത്തിൽ അടുത്ത 4 ദിവസം അതിശക്തമായ മഴ, ഇന്ന് 5 ജില്ലകളിൽ ഓറഞ്ച് അലർട്ട്തുലാവര്‍ഷത്തിനൊപ്പം ന്യൂനമര്‍ദ്ദവും രൂപപ്പെട്ടതോടെ കേരളത്തില്‍ അതിശക്തമായ മഴ. ഇന്ന് മുതല്‍ 4 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ വിവിധ ജില്ലകളില്‍ അതിശക്തമായ മഴ തുടരുമെന്നാണ് കാലാവസ്ഥ പ്രവചനം. ഇന്ന് 5 ജില്ലകളിലാണ് ഓറഞ്ച് അലര്‍ട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്.

ഇഡിയെ ചുരുട്ടികെട്ടി സുപ്രീം കോടതി, സതീശൻ സർക്കാരിനും വിമർശനം; പിണറായിക്കെതിരായ അന്വേഷണം തടഞ്ഞു

ഇഡിയെ ചുരുട്ടികെട്ടി സുപ്രീം കോടതി, സതീശൻ സർക്കാരിനും വിമർശനം; പിണറായിക്കെതിരായ അന്വേഷണം തടഞ്ഞുകേന്ദ്ര അന്വേഷണ ഏജൻസിയായ എൻഫോഴ്‌സ്‌മെന്റ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റിനെയും വി.ഡി.സതീശൻ സർക്കാരിനെയും ചുരുട്ടികെട്ടി സുപ്രീം കോടതി. രാഷ്ട്രീയ ലാക്കോടെ പിണറായി വിജയനെതിരെ നടത്തുന്ന നീക്കങ്ങളെ പരമോന്നത കോടതി ചോദ്യം ചെയ്തു. സിഎംആർഎൽ - എക്‌സാലോജിക് സാമ്പത്തിക ഇടപാട് കേസിൽ മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവുമായ പിണറായി വിജയനെതിരായ വിജിലൻസ് അന്വേഷണം കോടതി തടഞ്ഞു. കേസ് ഹൈക്കോടതി ഡിവിഷൻ ബെഞ്ച് വീണ്ടും പരിഗണിക്കണമെന്നാണ് സുപ്രീം കോടതിയുടെ നിർദേശം.