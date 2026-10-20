പാശ്ചാത്യ നാടുകളിലെപോലെ ഇന്ത്യയിലും ഭരണമാറ്റത്തിന് ശ്രമങ്ങൾ നടക്കുന്നു, പക്ഷേ അതൊന്നും വിജയിക്കില്ല : മോഹൻ ഭാഗവത്

പാശ്ചാത്യനാടുകളിലെ പോലെ ഇന്ത്യയിലും ഭരണമാറ്റത്തിന് ശ്രമങ്ങള്‍ നടക്കുന്നതായി ആര്‍എസ്എസ് മേധാവി മോഹന്‍ ഭാഗവത്. വിജയദശമി ദിനത്തില്‍ നടത്തിയ പ്രസംഗത്തിലാണ് ഭാഗവത് ഇക്കാര്യം പറഞ്ഞത്. ഫ്രാന്‍സ്, ബംഗ്ലാദേശ്,നേപ്പാള്‍ തുടങ്ങിയ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലുണ്ടായ സംഘര്‍ഷങ്ങളും അശാന്തിയും ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിച്ചാണ് മോഹന്‍ ഭാഗവതിന്റെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്.

പാശ്ചാത്യ രാജ്യങ്ങളില്‍ വലിയൊരു കൊടുങ്കാറ്റാണ് അടിച്ചത്. ഫ്രാന്‍സിലും നേപ്പാളിലും നടന്ന കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ പരിശോധിച്ചാല്‍ അത് മനസിലാകും. ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ പക്ഷേ അത്തരം ഭരണമാറ്റമൊന്നും നടക്കില്ല. പ്രതിസന്ധികളെ അതിജീവിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സമൂഹം എന്നും കരുത്തോടെ മുന്നോട്ട് പോയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അത് തുടരുമെന്നും മോഹന്‍ ഭാഗവത് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: At RSS' Vijayadashami celebrations, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "A storm has swept in from the West to destroy all that is decent, auspicious, and rooted in cultural and human values. Even the developed nations are afflicted by this storm. See what is happening in France, Albania, Bangladesh, and Nepal. All this has been done by them. They say that a regime change will change the situation, but that has never happened; not now, not ever...India too is their target. Such attempts are being made in India as well. But due to the strong policies with which India has functioned in the last few decades under a strong leadership, and due to the new generation's sense of pride in their country and their spirit to do something for the country, their game was shut down. These demonic forces know it. So, India is on their target. They attempt to break India, Hindus and Sangh, they call it 'dismantling'. They even get help from like-minded elements; they get ambitious politicians for this. Our society is vast, and our country is still developing, so challenges persist...Protests must indeed happen, but they must be for a solution. Whether it is protesting groups, authorities enforcing law and order, or political leaders, no actions should create conflict, hatred, bitterness, or division within our united society. No matter how strong emotions run, our actions must stay within the boundaries of the Constitution, the law, and civil decorum..." (Video: RSS)