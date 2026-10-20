പാശ്ചാത്യ നാടുകളിലെപോലെ ഇന്ത്യയിലും ഭരണമാറ്റത്തിന് ശ്രമങ്ങൾ നടക്കുന്നു, പക്ഷേ അതൊന്നും വിജയിക്കില്ല : മോഹൻ ഭാഗവത്
#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: At RSS' Vijayadashami celebrations, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "A storm has swept in from the West to destroy all that is decent, auspicious, and rooted in cultural and human values. Even the developed nations are afflicted by this storm. See what is happening in France, Albania, Bangladesh, and Nepal. All this has been done by them. They say that a regime change will change the situation, but that has never happened; not now, not ever...India too is their target. Such attempts are being made in India as well. But due to the strong policies with which India has functioned in the last few decades under a strong leadership, and due to the new generation's sense of pride in their country and their spirit to do something for the country, their game was shut down. These demonic forces know it. So, India is on their target. They attempt to break India, Hindus and Sangh, they call it 'dismantling'. They even get help from like-minded elements; they get ambitious politicians for this. Our society is vast, and our country is still developing, so challenges persist...Protests must indeed happen, but they must be for a solution. Whether it is protesting groups, authorities enforcing law and order, or political leaders, no actions should create conflict, hatred, bitterness, or division within our united society. No matter how strong emotions run, our actions must stay within the boundaries of the Constitution, the law, and civil decorum..." (Video: RSS)— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026