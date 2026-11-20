അമേരിക്കന്‍ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡൊണാള്‍ഡ് ട്രംപ്, ചൈനീസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഷി ജിന്‍പിങ്, റഷ്യന്‍ പ്രസിഡന്റ് വ്ളാഡിമിര്‍ പുടിന്‍ എന്നിവര്‍ ചൈനയിലെ ഷെന്‍ഷെനില്‍ നടത്തിയ ചരിത്രപ്രധാനമായ ത്രികക്ഷി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ ആയുധമാക്കി പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി. അമേരിക്ക, റഷ്യ, ചൈന എന്നീ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലെ രാഷ്ട്രതലവന്മാര്‍ പങ്കെടുത്ത യോഗത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ അസ്സാന്നിധ്യമുണ്ടായതിനെയാണ് രാഹില്‍ പരിഹസിച്ചത്.

നവംബര്‍ 19ന് നടന്ന ഉച്ചകോടിയില്‍ ഐക്യരാഷ്ട്രസഭയുടെ പരിഷ്‌കരണം, ഊര്‍ജവിതരണത്തിലെ സ്ഥിരത, രാഷ്ട്രത്തലവന്മാരുടെ നിയമപരമായ പരിരക്ഷ, ആണവായുധ ഭീഷണി കുറയ്ക്കല്‍ തുടങ്ങിയ വിഷയങ്ങളില്‍ മൂന്ന് രാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മില്‍ ധാരണയിലെത്തിയിരുന്നു. ചര്‍ച്ചകള്‍ക്ക് പിന്നാലെ പുറത്തിറക്കിയ സംയുക്ത പ്രഖ്യാപനത്തില്‍ ഐക്യരാഷ്ട്രസഭയെ കൂടുതല്‍ ഫലപ്രദമാക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള പരിഷ്‌കരണങ്ങള്‍ നടപ്പാക്കുമെന്ന് മൂന്ന് രാജ്യങ്ങളും വ്യക്തമാക്കി.യോഗത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ അസ്സാന്നിധ്യത്തെയാണ് രാഹുല്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയ ആയുധമാക്കിയത്.

Funny to note that the great grandson of Prime Minister Nehru who gave up the UNSC seat in 1950s and relegated India to be a third world country at the mercy of China and America should be the one to comment on a leader who has done his best to improve the prestige of India globally by making it a power which cannot be ignored. From being deemed as a third world country to being recognized by all 3 leaders in the table as its biggest friend, a power to be feared and tough to be bounded in trade deals respectively, India under PM @narendramodi has come a long way. Last thing we now need is to hear the lectures of those who put family first and India last.