കോൺഗ്രസാണ് ഭരിക്കുന്നതെങ്കിൽ ഒരു ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും ചിത്രത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടായേനെ, മോദിയെ പരിഹസിച്ച് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി, തിരിച്ചടിച്ച് എസ് ജയശങ്കർ
The amount of diplomatic illiteracy that this one single post reveals is staggering. Truly a clown.— Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) November 20, 2026
Funny to note that the great grandson of Prime Minister Nehru who gave up the UNSC seat in 1950s and relegated India to be a third world country at the mercy of China and America should be the one to comment on a leader who has done his best to improve the prestige of India globally by making it a power which cannot be ignored. From being deemed as a third world country to being recognized by all 3 leaders in the table as its biggest friend, a power to be feared and tough to be bounded in trade deals respectively, India under PM @narendramodi has come a long way. Last thing we now need is to hear the lectures of those who put family first and India last.— S.Jayashankar (@jaypanicker) November 20, 2026