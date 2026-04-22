Kagiso Rabada: പുകവലിച്ച് കഗിസോ റബാദ; ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത് സഹതാരം (വീഡിയോ)

നിരോധിത ഉത്പന്നം ഉപയോഗിച്ചതിനു 2025 ലെ ഐപിഎൽ സീസൺ നഷ്ടമായ താരമാണ് റബാദ. അന്ന് രണ്ട് മത്സരങ്ങൾ മാത്രം കളിച്ച് റബാദ നാട്ടിലേക്കു മടങ്ങി. എസ്എ 20 ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ലീഗിനിടെയാണ് താരം നിരോധിത ഉത്പന്നം ഉപയോഗിച്ചത്. അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ ഇത് തെളിയുകയും താരത്തെ സസ്പെൻഡ് ചെയ്യുകയുമായിരുന്നു.
KAGISO RABADA IS SMOKING !— lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) April 22, 2026
- Kagiso Rabada was smoking and got caught on camera while doing so. At that moment, Rashid Khan and the rest of the staff came and asked him, “What is this?”
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