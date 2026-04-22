Kagiso Rabada: പുകവലിച്ച് കഗിസോ റബാദ; ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത് സഹതാരം (വീഡിയോ)

ഗുജറാത്ത് ടൈറ്റൻസിന്റെ ഹോട്ടൽ റൂമിനു പരിസരത്തുനിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യങ്ങളോ ഇപ്പോൾ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് സംശയമുണ്ട്. സഹതാരം റാഷിദ് ഖാൻ റബാദയുടെ അടുത്തെത്തി 'എന്താണ് നിങ്ങൾ വലിക്കുന്നത്' എന്ന് ചോദിക്കുന്നതും വീഡിയോയിൽ കാണാം. ഗുജറാത്ത് ടീമിന്റെ സ്റ്റാഫ് അംഗങ്ങളും വീഡിയോയിൽ ഉണ്ട്.



KAGISO RABADA IS SMOKING !



- Kagiso Rabada was smoking and got caught on camera while doing so. At that moment, Rashid Khan and the rest of the staff came and asked him, “What is this?”



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