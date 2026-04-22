വ്യാഴം, 23 ഏപ്രില്‍ 2026
  1. കായികം
  2. ക്രിക്കറ്റ്‌
  3. ഐപിഎല്‍

Kagiso Rabada: പുകവലിച്ച് കഗിസോ റബാദ; ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത് സഹതാരം (വീഡിയോ)

ഗുജറാത്ത് ടൈറ്റൻസിന്റെ ഹോട്ടൽ റൂമിനു പരിസരത്തുനിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യങ്ങളോ ഇപ്പോൾ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് സംശയമുണ്ട്

Kagiso Rabada Smoking Video, Gujarat Titans Kagiso Rabada
WEBDUNIA| Last Modified ബുധന്‍, 22 ഏപ്രില്‍ 2026 (17:32 IST)
Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada: ഐപിഎലിൽ ഗുജറാത്ത് ടൈറ്റൻസിനു വേണ്ടി കളിക്കുന്ന ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കൻ പേസർ കഗിസോ റബാദ പുകവലിക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നു. ഗുജറാത്ത് ടൈറ്റൻസിന്റെ പ്രാക്ടീസ് കിറ്റിനോടു സദൃശ്യമുള്ള ജേഴ്‌സിയാണ് റബാദ ധരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. വീഡിയോയിൽ മറ്റൊരാളും പുകവലിക്കുന്നത് കാണാമെങ്കിലും മുഖം വ്യക്തമല്ല.

ഗുജറാത്ത് ടൈറ്റൻസിന്റെ ഹോട്ടൽ റൂമിനു പരിസരത്തുനിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യങ്ങളോ ഇപ്പോൾ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് സംശയമുണ്ട്. സഹതാരം റാഷിദ് ഖാൻ റബാദയുടെ അടുത്തെത്തി 'എന്താണ് നിങ്ങൾ വലിക്കുന്നത്' എന്ന് ചോദിക്കുന്നതും വീഡിയോയിൽ കാണാം. ഗുജറാത്ത് ടീമിന്റെ സ്റ്റാഫ് അംഗങ്ങളും വീഡിയോയിൽ ഉണ്ട്.
നിരോധിത ഉത്പന്നം ഉപയോഗിച്ചതിനു 2025 ലെ ഐപിഎൽ സീസൺ നഷ്ടമായ താരമാണ് റബാദ. അന്ന് രണ്ട് മത്സരങ്ങൾ മാത്രം കളിച്ച് റബാദ നാട്ടിലേക്കു മടങ്ങി. എസ്എ 20 ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ലീഗിനിടെയാണ് താരം നിരോധിത ഉത്പന്നം ഉപയോഗിച്ചത്. അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ ഇത് തെളിയുകയും താരത്തെ സസ്‌പെൻഡ് ചെയ്യുകയുമായിരുന്നു.


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