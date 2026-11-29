കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷായുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി ഡിഎംകെ നേതാക്കള്‍. കനിമൊഴി, ടി ആര്‍ ബാലു, എ രാജ, ദയാനിധി മാരന്‍ എന്നിവരടക്കമുള്ള സംഘമാണ് അമിത് ഷായുമായി സന്ദര്‍ശനം നടത്തിയത്. ബില്ലിന് പിന്തുണ അറിയിക്കാനാണ് സംഘം എത്തിയതെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. ബില്‍ ഇപ്പോള്‍ പാസായില്ലെങ്കില്‍ തമിഴ്നാട്ടിന് തിരിച്ചടിയാകുമെന്നാണ് കനിമൊഴിയുടെ പ്രതികരണം. വൈ എസ് ആര്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എം പി വൈ വി സുബ്ബറെഡ്ഡിയും ഡിഎംകെ സംഘത്തിനൊപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.

VIDEO | Delhi: DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "We have decided to support the delimitation bill because everything the DMK wanted has been included in it, aligning with what we said in Parliament last time and with the resolution the DMK passed in 2024. When the bill was presented previously, we wanted the delimitation, the increase in the number of MPs, and the allocation of seats to be based on the 1971 census. They did not agree to that and instead based it on the 2011 census, which we could not accept because Tamil Nadu would lose MPs, and the bill did not guarantee that a 50% increase would be distributed equally among all states. Today, that provision is in the bill. Everything the DMK insisted on is now part of it, including our demand for a 25-year freeze. Since all of that is included, we have no objections, we have gotten what we wanted." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)