അതിവേഗ നീക്കങ്ങളുമായി ഡിഎംകെ, അമിത് ഷായുമായി സന്ദർശനം നടത്തി കനിമൊഴി അടക്കമുള്ള നേതാക്കൾ
വൈ എസ് ആര് കോണ്ഗ്രസ് എം പി വൈ വി സുബ്ബറെഡ്ഡിയും ഡിഎംകെ സംഘത്തിനൊപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.
VIDEO | Delhi: DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "We have decided to support the delimitation bill because everything the DMK wanted has been included in it, aligning with what we said in Parliament last time and with the resolution the DMK passed in 2024. When the bill was presented previously, we wanted the delimitation, the increase in the number of MPs, and the allocation of seats to be based on the 1971 census. They did not agree to that and instead based it on the 2011 census, which we could not accept because Tamil Nadu would lose MPs, and the bill did not guarantee that a 50% increase would be distributed equally among all states. Today, that provision is in the bill. Everything the DMK insisted on is now part of it, including our demand for a 25-year freeze. Since all of that is included, we have no objections, we have gotten what we wanted." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2026