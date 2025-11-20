വ്യാഴം, 20 നവം‌ബര്‍ 2025
Aishwarya Rai Speech: 'ഒരേയൊരു ജാതിയേയുള്ളൂ, മനുഷ്യന്‍'; മോദിയെ മുന്നിലിരുത്തി ഐശ്വര്യ റായിയുടെ പ്രസംഗം

ഐശ്വര്യയുടെ പ്രസംഗത്തെ നിരവധി പേര്‍ പ്രശംസിച്ചു

Narendra Modi and Aishwarya Rai bachan

Aishwarya Rai Speech: സത്യസായി ബാബയുടെ ജന്മശതാബ്ദി ആഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ചടങ്ങില്‍ നടി ഐശ്വര്യ റായ് ബച്ചന്‍ നടത്തിയ പ്രസംഗം സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ ചര്‍ച്ചയാകുന്നു. ഈ രാജ്യത്ത് ഒരേയൊരു ജാതി മാത്രമേയുള്ളൂവെന്നും അത് മനുഷ്യത്വമാണെന്നും ഐശ്വര്യ പറഞ്ഞു. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി, ആന്ധ്രപ്രദേശ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ചന്ദ്രബാബു നായിഡു, ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ഇതിഹാസം സച്ചിന്‍ ടെന്‍ഡുല്‍ക്കര്‍ എന്നിവര്‍ സന്നിഹതരായിരുന്ന വേദിയില്‍ നിന്നുകൊണ്ടാണ് ഐശ്വര്യ റായിയുടെ പ്രസംഗം.

' ഒരേയൊരു ജാതി മാത്രമേയുള്ളൂ, മനുഷ്യത്വമാകുന്ന ജാതി. ഒരേയൊരു മതമേയുള്ളൂ, സ്‌നേഹത്തിന്റെ മതം. ഇവിടെ ഒരേയൊരു ഭാഷയേയുള്ളൂ, ഹൃദയത്തിന്റെ ഭാഷ. സര്‍വവ്യാപിയായ ഒരേയൊരു ദൈവവും,' ഐശ്വര്യ പറഞ്ഞു.

'ജീവിക്കാന്‍ വേണ്ടിയാകരുത് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം. മറിച്ച് ജീവിതങ്ങള്‍ക്കു വേണ്ടിയുള്ളാതകണം,' എന്ന് സത്യസായി ബാബ പറഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം സത്യത്തിന്റെ തിളങ്ങുന്ന ഉദാഹരണമാണെന്നും ഐശ്വര്യ പറഞ്ഞു.
ഐശ്വര്യയുടെ പ്രസംഗത്തെ നിരവധി പേര്‍ പ്രശംസിച്ചു. സംഘപരിവാര്‍ മതത്തിന്റെയും ജാതിയുടെയും പേരില്‍ മനുഷ്യരെ വേര്‍തിരിക്കുകയും വിഭജന രാഷ്ട്രീയം നടപ്പിലാക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന കാലത്ത് അവരുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേതാവായ നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിക്കു മുന്നില്‍ നിന്നുകൊണ്ട് ഇങ്ങനെ പ്രസംഗിക്കാന്‍ ഐശ്വര്യക്ക് സാധിച്ചത് വലിയ കാര്യമെന്നാണ് എല്ലാവരുടെയും കമന്റ്.


