'ബിജെപിയിൽ തനിക്ക് അർഹമായ സ്ഥാനം ലഭിച്ചില്ല'; അതൃപ്തി അറിയിച്ച് ശരത്കുമാർ

തിരുച്ചിറപ്പള്ളിയില്‍ നടന്ന യോഗത്തിന്റെ വേദിയില്‍ തന്റെ ചിത്രം പോലും വെച്ചില്ല, ഇത് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരെ നിരാശരാക്കി, ഇതിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ താനോ ഭാര്യ രാധികയോ മത്സര രംഗത്തേക്കില്ലെന്നും ശരത്കുമാര്‍ കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

ബിജെപിയിൽ ചേർന്ന് രണ്ട് വർഷമായിട്ടും തന്റെ അനുയായികൾക്ക് പാർട്ടിയിൽ സ്ഥാനമൊന്നും നൽകിയില്ലെന്ന് ശരത് കുമാർ പറയുന്നു.

#WATCH | Chennai: On upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections 2026, Leader R Sarath Kumar says, "... We merged with the BJP in 2024. Two years have passed, yet the promises made to our leaders have not been fulfilled. None of them has been given a position, and supporters want to know… pic.twitter.com/bI1xCPJcAp