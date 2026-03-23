'ബിജെപിയിൽ തനിക്ക് അർഹമായ സ്ഥാനം ലഭിച്ചില്ല'; അതൃപ്തി അറിയിച്ച് ശരത്കുമാർ

സമത്വ മക്കൾ കക്ഷി നേതാവായിരുന്ന ശരത് കുമാർ കഴിഞ്ഞ ലോക്സഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് മുമ്പാണ് ബിജെപിയിൽ ചേർന്നത്. രാധിക വിരുദനഗറിൽ മത്സരിച്ചെങ്കിലും പരാജയപ്പെട്ടു. ഡി.എം.കെ.യിലൂടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലിറങ്ങിയ ശരത്കുമാർ വീണ്ടും ഡി.എം.കെ.യിൽ ചേർന്നേക്കുമെന്ന അഭ്യൂഹവുമുണ്ട്.
#WATCH | Chennai: On upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections 2026, BJP Leader R Sarath Kumar says, "... We merged with the BJP in 2024. Two years have passed, yet the promises made to our leaders have not been fulfilled. None of them has been given a position, and supporters want to know… pic.twitter.com/bI1xCPJcAp— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026