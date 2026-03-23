തിങ്കള്‍, 23 മാര്‍ച്ച് 2026
  1. വിനോദം
  2. സിനിമ
  3. സിനിമാ വാര്‍ത്ത

'ബിജെപിയിൽ തനിക്ക് അർഹമായ സ്ഥാനം ലഭിച്ചില്ല'; അതൃപ്തി അറിയിച്ച് ശരത്കുമാർ

താനോ ഭാര്യ രാധികയോ മത്സര രംഗത്തേക്കില്ലെന്നും ശരത്കുമാര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു

Sarathkumar, BJP, radhika sarathkumar, actor sarathkumar, ശരത്കുമാർ, ബിജെപി, രാധിക ശരത്കുമാർ, നടൻ ശരത്കുമാർ
രേണുക വേണു| Last Updated: തിങ്കള്‍, 23 മാര്‍ച്ച് 2026 (09:34 IST)
Sarathkumar
ബിജെപിയില്‍ ചേര്‍ന്നതിന് ശേഷം തനിക്ക് അര്‍ഹമായ സ്ഥാനമാനങ്ങള്‍ ലഭിച്ചില്ലെന്ന് നടനും ബിജെപി നേതാവുമായ ശരത്കുമാര്‍. പാർട്ടിക്കായി കഠിനാധ്വാനം ചെയ്തിട്ടും കൃത്യമായ ചുമതലകള്‍ ലഭിച്ചില്ല. നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കിയ വാഗ്ദാനങ്ങള്‍ പാലിച്ചില്ലെന്ന് അനുയായികള്‍ പരാതി പറയുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും ഇതു സംബന്ധിച്ച് ദേശീയ നേതൃത്വത്തിന് കത്തെഴുതുമെന്നും ശരത്കുമാര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

തിരുച്ചിറപ്പള്ളിയില്‍ നടന്ന യോഗത്തിന്റെ വേദിയില്‍ തന്റെ ചിത്രം പോലും വെച്ചില്ല, ഇത് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരെ നിരാശരാക്കി, ഇതിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ താനോ ഭാര്യ രാധികയോ മത്സര രംഗത്തേക്കില്ലെന്നും ശരത്കുമാര്‍ കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.
ബിജെപിയിൽ ചേർന്ന് രണ്ട് വർഷമായിട്ടും തന്റെ അനുയായികൾക്ക് പാർട്ടിയിൽ സ്ഥാനമൊന്നും നൽകിയില്ലെന്ന് ശരത് കുമാർ പറയുന്നു.
സമത്വ മക്കൾ കക്ഷി നേതാവായിരുന്ന ശരത് കുമാർ കഴിഞ്ഞ ലോക്‌സഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് മുമ്പാണ് ബിജെപിയിൽ ചേർന്നത്. രാധിക വിരുദനഗറിൽ മത്സരിച്ചെങ്കിലും പരാജയപ്പെട്ടു. ഡി.എം.കെ.യിലൂടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലിറങ്ങിയ ശരത്കുമാർ വീണ്ടും ഡി.എം.കെ.യിൽ ചേർന്നേക്കുമെന്ന അഭ്യൂഹവുമുണ്ട്.



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