RCB Victory Parade: വിജയാഘോഷം ദുരന്തമായി; ആറ് വയസുകാരി അടക്കം 11 മരണം !

ആറ് പേര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതായാണ് ദ് ഹിന്ദു റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നതെങ്കിലും മരണസംഖ്യ പത്ത് കടന്നതായി കര്‍ണാടകയിലെ പ്രാദേശിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്ന് വിവരം ലഭിച്ചു. ശിവാജിനഗറിലെ ബൗറിങ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ഏഴ് പേരുടെ മൃതദേഹവും വൈദേഹി ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ നാല് പേരുടെ മൃതദേഹവും ഉള്ളതായാണ് വിവരം.



A large crowd of RCB fans waiting to get into the Chinnaswamy Stadium was seen banging on the gates, even as the Bengaluru City Police appealed to them to leave the premises and watch the celebrations via livestream. However, some resorted to jumping over the gates and fences to… pic.twitter.com/hiS8mJeSQ4