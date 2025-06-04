ബുധന്‍, 4 ജൂണ്‍ 2025
RCB Victory Parade: വിജയാഘോഷം ദുരന്തമായി; ആറ് വയസുകാരി അടക്കം 11 മരണം !

ആറ് പേര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതായാണ് ദ് ഹിന്ദു റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നതെങ്കിലും മരണസംഖ്യ പത്ത് കടന്നതായി കര്‍ണാടകയിലെ പ്രാദേശിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്ന് വിവരം ലഭിച്ചു

രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified ബുധന്‍, 4 ജൂണ്‍ 2025 (18:28 IST)

RCB Victory Parade: റോയല്‍ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്‌സ് ബെംഗളൂരുവിന്റെ ഐപിഎല്‍ കിരീട നേട്ടം ആഘോഷിക്കാന്‍ ബെംഗളൂരു നഗരത്തില്‍ തടിച്ചുകൂടിയവരില്‍ 11 പേര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതായി റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. വിജയാഘോഷ റാലിയിലെ തിക്കിലും തിരക്കിലും പെട്ട് ആറ് വയസുകാരിയും കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു.

ആറ് പേര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതായാണ് ദ് ഹിന്ദു റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നതെങ്കിലും മരണസംഖ്യ പത്ത് കടന്നതായി കര്‍ണാടകയിലെ പ്രാദേശിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്ന് വിവരം ലഭിച്ചു. ശിവാജിനഗറിലെ ബൗറിങ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ഏഴ് പേരുടെ മൃതദേഹവും വൈദേഹി ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ നാല് പേരുടെ മൃതദേഹവും ഉള്ളതായാണ് വിവരം.
ആറ് വയസുകാരി ക്ലാസ് അവധിയാക്കി ആര്‍സിബിയുടെ വിജയാഘോഷത്തില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കാന്‍ വീട്ടുകാര്‍ക്കൊപ്പം എത്തിയതാണെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍. അമ്പതിലേറെ പേര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്. ബെംഗളൂരു ചിന്നസ്വാമി സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലേക്കുള്ള മെട്രോ സര്‍വീസ് താത്കാലികമായി നിര്‍ത്തിവെച്ചു. ചിന്നസ്വാമി സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലെ ആഘോഷപ്രകടനം അരമണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളില്‍ നിര്‍ത്തണമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.


