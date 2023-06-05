തിങ്കള്‍, 5 ജൂണ്‍ 2023
1700 കോടിയുടെ പാലം നദിയിലേക്ക് തകര്‍ന്നുവീണു, വിഡിയോ

കെ ആര്‍ അനൂപ്| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 5 ജൂണ്‍ 2023 (12:33 IST)
1700 കോടി ചിലവില്‍ നിര്‍മ്മിക്കുന്ന പാലം നിമിഷ നേരം കൊണ്ട് തകര്‍ന്നുവീണു. ബീഹാറില്‍ നിര്‍മ്മാണ പ്രവര്‍ത്തികള്‍ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്ന പാലമാണ് തകര്‍ന്നത്. ആളപായം ഇല്ലെന്നാണ് വിവരം. ഗാനദിയുടെ ഇരുകരകളെ ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അഗുവാനി -സുല്‍ത്താന്‍ഗഞ്ച് നാലുവരി പാതയുള്ള പാലമാണ് ഇത്.സുല്‍ത്താന്‍ഘഞ്ച്, ഖദാരിയ ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പാലം എട്ടുവര്‍ഷത്തോളമായി നിര്‍മ്മാണ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.
നദിയിലേക്ക് കെട്ടിയ പാലത്തിന്റെ മുഴുവന്‍ ഭാഗവും തകര്‍ന്നുവീണു. 2014ല്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നിതീഷ് കുമാര്‍ തറക്കല്ലിട്ട പാലം എട്ടുവര്‍ഷം എടുത്തിട്ടും പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കാന്‍ ആയിട്ടില്ല. പാലം തകരുന്ന വീഡിയോ സാമൂഹ്യ മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വൈറലാകുന്നു. സംഭവത്തില്‍ അന്വേഷണം നടത്താന്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഉത്തരവിട്ടു.







