#WATCH | Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses. The moment when bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Further details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
(Source: Video shot by locals) pic.twitter.com/a44D2RVQQO
