#KGFChapter2 TN Box Office



Hits a CENTURY.



Week 1 - ₹ 59.84 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 32.65 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 1.75 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 1.80 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 4.53 cr

Total - ₹ 100.57 cr



FIRST ever movie to achieve this HUMONGOUS milestone in the state.#Yash #KGF2