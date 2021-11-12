ചൊവ്വ, 16 നവം‌ബര്‍ 2021
  1. വിനോദം
  2. സിനിമ
  3. സിനിമാ വാര്‍ത്ത

നിവിന്‍ പോളിയുടെ 'കനകം കാമിനി കലഹം' എങ്ങനെയുണ്ട് ? പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

കെ ആര്‍ അനൂപ്| Last Modified വെള്ളി, 12 നവം‌ബര്‍ 2021 (15:23 IST)

നിവിന്‍ പോളിയുടെ 'കനകം കാമിനി കലഹം' സ്ട്രീമിംഗ് തുടരുകയാണ്.രതീഷ് ബാലകൃഷ്ണന്‍ പൊതുവാള്‍ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന ചിത്രം ഡയറക്റ്റ് ഒടിടി റിലീസായി ഡിസ്‌നി പ്ലസ് ഹോട്ട്സ്റ്റാറിലൂടെയാണ് എത്തിയത്.

ചിത്രം തുടങ്ങിയതു മുതല്‍ അവസാനം വരെ ചിരിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ ഉണ്ടെന്ന് ഈ സിനിമ കണ്ടവര്‍ പറയുന്നു.
ഗ്രേസ് ആന്റണി, വിനയ് ഫോര്‍ട്ട്, 'വികൃതി' ഫെയിം വിന്‍സി , സുധീഷ്, ജോയ് മാത്യു, രാജേഷ് മാധവന്‍, ജാഫര്‍ ഇടുക്കി, ശിവദാസ് കണ്ണൂര്‍ തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി താരങ്ങള്‍ അണിനിരക്കുന്നു.


അനുബന്ധ വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍


ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക :