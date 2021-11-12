നിവിന്‍ പോളിയുടെ 'കനകം കാമിനി കലഹം' എങ്ങനെയുണ്ട് ? പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം



നിവിന്‍ പോളിയുടെ 'കനകം കാമിനി കലഹം' സ്ട്രീമിംഗ് തുടരുകയാണ്.രതീഷ് ബാലകൃഷ്ണന്‍ പൊതുവാള്‍ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന ചിത്രം ഡയറക്റ്റ് ഒടിടി റിലീസായി ഡിസ്‌നി പ്ലസ് ഹോട്ട്സ്റ്റാറിലൂടെയാണ് എത്തിയത്.

ചിത്രം തുടങ്ങിയതു മുതല്‍ അവസാനം വരെ ചിരിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ ഉണ്ടെന്ന് ഈ സിനിമ കണ്ടവര്‍ പറയുന്നു.

#KanakamKaaminiKalaham :@NivinOfficial deserves a pat on the back for choosing this experimental film, which makes no pretensions as a crazy, fun & light breezy outing filled with wacky characters. #KaKaaKa on #DisneyPlusHS @PaulyPictures #RatheeshBalakrishnanPoduval pic.twitter.com/6q7fgegwTi — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) November 12, 2021

#KanakamKaaminiKalaham (Comedy)

got release today



From the director of #AndroidKunjappan, Ratheesh Balakrishnan



Don't set the expectations on par with AK, #KaKaaKa is different kind comedy film



& Ratheesh waiting for ur #AndroidKunjappan Part 2 #Alien & #NnaThaanCaseKodu pic.twitter.com/Sk5eZUSqKc — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) November 12, 2021