രാത്രി എട്ട് മുതല്‍ സിനിമയുടെ റിലീസിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി അല്ലു അര്‍ജുന്‍ ആരാധകരുടെ വലിയ നിര തന്നെ സന്ധ്യ തിയറ്ററിനു മുന്നില്‍ കാണപ്പെട്ടു. ആരാധകരുടെ ആഘോഷ പ്രകടനങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടെ അപ്രതീക്ഷിത അതിഥികളായി അല്ലു അര്‍ജുനും സംഗീത സംവിധായകന്‍ ദേവി ശ്രീ പ്രസാദും സന്ധ്യ തിയറ്ററില്‍ എത്തി. സൂപ്പര്‍താരത്തിന്റെ വരവിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ആരാധകര്‍ തിക്കും തിരക്കും കൂട്ടാന്‍ തുടങ്ങി. തിരക്ക് നിയന്ത്രിക്കാന്‍ പൊലീസ് ലാത്തി വീശിയതോടെ കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ കൈവിട്ടു. ഇതേ തുടര്‍ന്നുണ്ടായ സംഘര്‍ഷത്തിലാണ് 35 കാരി മരിച്ചത്. ഗുരുതരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റ ഒന്‍പത് വയസുകാരനെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.



All this FDFS show thrill should be in moderation. If it goes too far, this kind of disaster will happen.



Allu Arjun and the film crew came to watch the release of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Cinemas. The crowd rushed to see him and the police used batons.

