Pushpa 2 Release, Woman Killed: അപ്രതീക്ഷിത അതിഥിയായി അല്ലു അര്‍ജുന്‍ തിയറ്ററില്‍; തിക്കിലും തിരക്കിലും പെട്ട് സ്ത്രീ മരിച്ചു

രാത്രി എട്ട് മുതല്‍ സിനിമയുടെ റിലീസിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി അല്ലു അര്‍ജുന്‍ ആരാധകരുടെ വലിയ നിര തന്നെ സന്ധ്യ തിയറ്ററിനു മുന്നില്‍ കാണപ്പെട്ടു

രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified വ്യാഴം, 5 ഡിസം‌ബര്‍ 2024 (08:49 IST)
Pushpa 2 - Women died

Pushpa 2 Release, Women Killed: അല്ലു അര്‍ജുനെ നായകനാക്കി സുകുമാര്‍ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത 'പുഷ്പ 2' സിനിമയുടെ റിലീസിനിടെ ഹൈദരബാദ് സന്ധ്യ തിയറ്ററില്‍ സംഘര്‍ഷം. ഒരു സ്ത്രീ മരിച്ചു, ഒരു കുട്ടി ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ രണ്ടുപേര്‍ക്ക് ഗുരുതര പരുക്ക്. പുഷ്പ 2 വിന്റെ ആദ്യ ഷോയ്ക്കു മുന്നോടിയായി ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി നടന്ന ആഘോഷ പ്രകടനങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടെയാണ് ദാരുണ സംഭവം.

രാത്രി എട്ട് മുതല്‍ സിനിമയുടെ റിലീസിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി അല്ലു അര്‍ജുന്‍ ആരാധകരുടെ വലിയ നിര തന്നെ സന്ധ്യ തിയറ്ററിനു മുന്നില്‍ കാണപ്പെട്ടു. ആരാധകരുടെ ആഘോഷ പ്രകടനങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടെ അപ്രതീക്ഷിത അതിഥികളായി അല്ലു അര്‍ജുനും സംഗീത സംവിധായകന്‍ ദേവി ശ്രീ പ്രസാദും സന്ധ്യ തിയറ്ററില്‍ എത്തി. സൂപ്പര്‍താരത്തിന്റെ വരവിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ആരാധകര്‍ തിക്കും തിരക്കും കൂട്ടാന്‍ തുടങ്ങി. തിരക്ക് നിയന്ത്രിക്കാന്‍ പൊലീസ് ലാത്തി വീശിയതോടെ കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ കൈവിട്ടു. ഇതേ തുടര്‍ന്നുണ്ടായ സംഘര്‍ഷത്തിലാണ് 35 കാരി മരിച്ചത്. ഗുരുതരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റ ഒന്‍പത് വയസുകാരനെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
എത്തുന്നതിനു രണ്ട് മണിക്കൂര്‍ മുന്‍പ് മാത്രമാണ് അല്ലു അര്‍ജുന്‍ തിയറ്ററിലെത്തുന്ന കാര്യം അധികൃതര്‍ അറിഞ്ഞത്. അതിനാല്‍ തന്നെ വേണ്ടത്ര സുരക്ഷ സജ്ജീകരണങ്ങള്‍ ഒരുക്കാന്‍ സാധിച്ചില്ലെന്നാണ് വിശദീകരണം. അല്ലു അര്‍ജുനൊപ്പം ഫോട്ടോ എടുക്കാന്‍ ആരാധകര്‍ തിരക്ക് കൂട്ടിയതോടെയാണ് കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ വഷളായത്. തിയറ്റര്‍ മാനേജ്‌മെന്റിനെതിരെ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണം നടത്തും.


