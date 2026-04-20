Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ടീം തോറ്റത് സഹിക്കാനായില്ല; മത്സരശേഷം കരഞ്ഞ് വൈഭവ് സൂര്യവൻശി (വീഡിയോ)

ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്ത രാജസ്ഥാനു വേണ്ടി 28 പന്തിൽ ആറ് ഫോറും രണ്ട് സിക്‌സും സഹിതം 46 റൺസ് നേടിയ വൈഭവ് ടോപ് സ്‌കോററായി. തന്റെ ഭാഗം കൃത്യമായി ചെയ്‌തെങ്കിലും ടീമിന്റെ തോൽവി 15 കാരനെ വല്ലാതെ വിഷമിപ്പിച്ചു.



മത്സരം കഴിഞ്ഞതിനു പിന്നാലെ വൈഭവ് സൂര്യവൻശി ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ ബൗണ്ടറി ലൈനിനു അരികെ ഇരുന്ന് കരയുകയായിരുന്നു. ഒറ്റയ്ക്കു ഇരിക്കുന്ന വൈഭവിനെ ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കാൻ കൊൽക്കത്ത നൈറ്റ് റൈഡേഴ്‌സ് സ്റ്റാഫ് അംഗം എത്തി. കെകെആർ സ്റ്റാഫ് അംഗം വൈഭവിനെ ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കുകയും അൽപ്പനേരം സംസാരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. വീഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായിട്ടുണ്ട്.



Yesterday Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted crying after the game… This guy is unbelievable! Whether he gets out early or the team loses, he wears his heart on his sleeve. Honestly, that’s that 15-year-old mindset I know I would’ve been doing the exact same thing at that age! … pic.twitter.com/Ug6X4gVqks