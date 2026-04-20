തിങ്കള്‍, 20 ഏപ്രില്‍ 2026
  1. കായികം
  2. ക്രിക്കറ്റ്‌
  3. ഐപിഎല്‍

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ടീം തോറ്റത് സഹിക്കാനായില്ല; മത്സരശേഷം കരഞ്ഞ് വൈഭവ് സൂര്യവൻശി (വീഡിയോ)

ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്ത രാജസ്ഥാനു വേണ്ടി 28 പന്തിൽ ആറ് ഫോറും രണ്ട് സിക്‌സും സഹിതം 46 റൺസ് നേടിയ വൈഭവ് ടോപ് സ്‌കോററായി

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
WEBDUNIA| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 20 ഏപ്രില്‍ 2026 (16:56 IST)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ഐപിഎലിൽ രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസിന്റെ തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാം തോൽവിക്കു പിന്നാലെ പൊട്ടിക്കരഞ്ഞ് യുവതാരം വൈഭവ് സൂര്യവൻശി. കൊൽക്കത്ത നൈറ്റ് റൈഡേഴ്‌സിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തിൽ നാല് വിക്കറ്റിനു തോറ്റ ശേഷമാണ് വൈഭവ് നിരാശനായി കാണപ്പെട്ടത്.

ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്ത രാജസ്ഥാനു വേണ്ടി 28 പന്തിൽ ആറ് ഫോറും രണ്ട് സിക്‌സും സഹിതം 46 റൺസ് നേടിയ വൈഭവ് ടോപ് സ്‌കോററായി. തന്റെ ഭാഗം കൃത്യമായി ചെയ്‌തെങ്കിലും ടീമിന്റെ തോൽവി 15 കാരനെ വല്ലാതെ വിഷമിപ്പിച്ചു.

മത്സരം കഴിഞ്ഞതിനു പിന്നാലെ വൈഭവ് സൂര്യവൻശി ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ ബൗണ്ടറി ലൈനിനു അരികെ ഇരുന്ന് കരയുകയായിരുന്നു. ഒറ്റയ്ക്കു ഇരിക്കുന്ന വൈഭവിനെ ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കാൻ കൊൽക്കത്ത നൈറ്റ് റൈഡേഴ്‌സ് സ്റ്റാഫ് അംഗം എത്തി. കെകെആർ സ്റ്റാഫ് അംഗം വൈഭവിനെ ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കുകയും അൽപ്പനേരം സംസാരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. വീഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായിട്ടുണ്ട്.
ഔട്ടായാലും ടീം തോറ്റാലും വികാരങ്ങൾ മറുവയ്ക്കാത്ത താരമാണ് പതിനഞ്ചു വയസ്സുകാരനായ വൈഭവ് സൂര്യവംശി. കൊൽക്കത്തയ്‌ക്കെതിരെ രാജസ്ഥാൻ തോറ്റപ്പോൾ ഒരു പതിനഞ്ചുകാരന്റെ സ്വാഭാവിക പ്രതികരണമാണ് ഇതെന്നാണ് ആളുകളുടെ കമന്റ്.

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