Thug Life Social Media Response: ഹൈപ്പ് വിനയായി? നിരാശപ്പെടുത്തി തഗ് ലൈഫ്; മണിരത്നത്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും മോശം സിനിമയോ? പ്രതികരണമിങ്ങനെ

35 വർഷങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം കമൽഹാസനും മണിരത്നവും ഒന്നിച്ച സിനിമയാണ് തഗ് ലൈഫ്. ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ പ്രേക്ഷകപ്രതികരണങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവരുകയാണ്. ആദ്യ ഷോ പൂർത്തിയാകുമ്പോൾ മോശം പ്രതികരണങ്ങളാണ് സിനിമയ്ക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. മണിരത്‌നത്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും മോശം സിനിമയാണ് തഗ് ലൈഫെന്നും നായകന് ശേഷം ഈ ഹിറ്റ് കൂട്ടുകെട്ട് ഒന്നിക്കുമ്പോൾ ഇതിലും മികച്ച സിനിമയായിരുന്നു പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചതെന്നും സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ ഉയരുന്നുണ്ട്.





#ThugLife - Never thought I'd watch a movie worse than Indian2 that too a movie. Mani Ratnam!! WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT?? Also @arrahman what inspired you in this shit to come up with such amazing songs? Poor got scammed big time but not bigger than us the audience. — Kumar (@KumaReloaded) June 5, 2025

ചിലർക്ക് സിനിമ മൊത്തത്തിൽ നിരാശ സമ്മാനിച്ചപ്പോൾ മറ്റ് ചിലർക്ക് ആദ്യ പകുതി ഇഷ്ടമായി. സിനിമയുടെ ആദ്യ പകുതി തരക്കേടില്ലെന്നും എന്നാൽ രണ്ടാം പകുതി നിരാശപ്പെടുത്തിയെന്നുമാണ് ഇക്കൂട്ടരുടെ കമന്റുകൾ. എആർ റഹ്‌മാന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലസംഗീതം പൂർണമായും നിരാശപ്പെടുത്തിയെന്നും പ്രേക്ഷകർ എക്സിൽ കുറിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. കമൽ ഹാസന്റെ പ്രകടനം നാടകീയത നിറഞ്ഞതായി ഫീൽ ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും കെട്ടുറപ്പില്ലാത്ത തിരക്കഥയാണ് സിനിമയുടെ ഏറ്റവും നെഗറ്റീവ് എന്നും പ്രേക്ഷകർ കുറിക്കുന്നു.





#ThugLife — DISAPPOINTING!



Rating: ⭐️⭐️



When you have a combo like #KamalHaasan???? and #ManiRatnam, expectations are bound to be sky-high. The trailer had already lowered mine, to be honest — but the film turned out to be even worse.



The first half has a few interesting and… pic.twitter.com/OoGYAD6Uoo — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) June 5, 2025

അതേസമയം, പ്രകടനങ്ങളിൽ സിലമ്പരശൻ മികച്ചുനിൽക്കുന്നെന്നും കമൽ ഹാസൻ രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിലെ ചില ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ താഴേക്ക് പോകുന്നെന്നും പ്രേക്ഷകർ പറയുന്നു. തൃഷയുടെ കഥാപാത്രത്തിനും വിമർശനങ്ങൾ ഉയരുന്നുണ്ട്. സിനിമയുടെ വിഷ്വലുകൾ ഗംഭീരമാണെന്നും അഭിപ്രായമുണ്ട്. ചിത്രത്തിലെ ഗാനങ്ങൾ കട്ട് ചെയ്തതിലും പ്രേക്ഷകർ നിരാശ പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.





One word Review For #Thuglife - Completely Disappointed…!



Worst movie in Mani Ratnam’s Career. Str Performance is good and ARR Music Also other than Nothing is there.

Rating - 2/5 pic.twitter.com/WTx5aZ050q — Ananthajith Asokkumar ???????? (@iamananthajith) June 5, 2025

രണ്ട് മണിക്കൂർ 45 മിനിട്ടാണ് സിനിമയുടെ നീളം. ജോജു ജോർജ്, തൃഷ, അഭിരാമി, ഐശ്വര്യ ലക്ഷ്മി, നാസർ, അശോക് സെൽവൻ, അലി ഫസൽ, ജിഷു സെൻഗുപ്ത, സാന്യ മൽഹോത്ര, രോഹിത് ഷറഫ്, വൈയാപുരി തുടങ്ങിയവരാണ് സിനിമയിലെ മറ്റു കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളെ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. രാജ്കമൽ ഫിലിംസ് ഇന്റർനാഷണൽ, മദ്രാസ് ടാക്കീസ്, റെഡ് ജയന്റ് മൂവീസ്, ആർ മഹേന്ദ്രൻ, ശിവ അനന്ത് എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ നിർമ്മാണം.