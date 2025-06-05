Thug Life Social Media Response: ഹൈപ്പ് വിനയായി? നിരാശപ്പെടുത്തി തഗ് ലൈഫ്; മണിരത്നത്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും മോശം സിനിമയോ? പ്രതികരണമിങ്ങനെ

#ThugLife - Never thought I'd watch a movie worse than Indian2 that too a Kamal movie. Mani Ratnam!! WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT?? Also @arrahman what inspired you in this shit to come up with such amazing songs? Poor Simbu got scammed big time but not bigger than us the audience.— Kumar (@KumaReloaded) June 5, 2025
#ThugLife — DISAPPOINTING!— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) June 5, 2025
Rating: ⭐️⭐️
When you have a combo like #KamalHaasan???? and #ManiRatnam, expectations are bound to be sky-high. The trailer had already lowered mine, to be honest — but the film turned out to be even worse.
The first half has a few interesting and… pic.twitter.com/OoGYAD6Uoo
One word Review For #Thuglife - Completely Disappointed…!— Ananthajith Asokkumar ???????? (@iamananthajith) June 5, 2025
Worst movie in Mani Ratnam’s Career. Str Performance is good and ARR Music Also other than Nothing is there.
Rating - 2/5 pic.twitter.com/WTx5aZ050q
You walk into #ThugLife hoping for a gritty gangster drama, but leave disappointed by its slow, predictable story. Despite a promising start with Kamal Haasan and STR’s solid presence, the film quickly loses momentum, ending up strictly average.— LetsCinema (@letscinema) June 5, 2025