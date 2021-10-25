67th #NationalFilmAwards:— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 25, 2021
◾ Vijaya Sethupati awarded the best supporting actor award for Tamil film 'Super Deluxe'.
◾ Pallavi Joshi got best supporting actress award for Hindi film 'The Tashkent Files'.
@MIB_India pic.twitter.com/sJoR0KRFXJ
◾ #KanganaRanaut received Best Actress award for her movies 'Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. @MIB_India @Films_Division pic.twitter.com/XobqG1gZRU
മികച്ച വസ്ത്രാലങ്കാരത്തിനും സ്പെഷല് എഫക്റ്റ്സിനുമുള്ള പുരസ്കാരവും മരക്കാറിന് ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ജെല്ലിക്കെട്ടിന് ക്യാമറ ചലിപ്പിച്ച ഗീരീഷ് ഗംഗാധരനാണ് മികച്ച ഛായാഗ്രഹകന്.കോളാമ്പി എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലെ ഗാനരചനയ്ക്ക് പ്രഭാ വര്മ്മയ്ക്കും ഒത്ത സെരുപ്പ് സൈസ് 7'ലൂടെ മികച്ച റീ-റെക്കോര്ഡിസ്റ്റിനുള്ള പുരസ്കാരം റസൂല് പൂക്കുട്ടിക്കും ലഭിച്ചു. ബിരിയാണിയുടെ സംവിധായകന് സജിന് ബാബു പ്രത്യേക പരാമര്ശത്തിനു അര്ഹനായി.
◾ Prabha Varma got the Best Lyrics award for Malayalam movie 'Kolaambi'.
◾ Raju Sundaram received the Best Choreography award for Telugu Movie 'Maharshi'. pic.twitter.com/NjXUO62A2n