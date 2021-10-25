തിങ്കള്‍, 25 ഒക്‌ടോബര്‍ 2021
67-ാമത് ദേശീയ ചലച്ചിത്ര പുരസ്‌കാരം വിതരണം ചെയ്തു, മികച്ച ചിത്രം മരക്കാര്‍, ഫാല്‍കെ അവാര്‍ഡ് രജനികാന്തിന്

കെ ആര്‍ അനൂപ്| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 25 ഒക്‌ടോബര്‍ 2021 (13:52 IST)

67-ാമത് ദേശീയ ചലച്ചിത്ര പുരസ്‌കാരം വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡുവാണ് പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങള്‍ നല്‍കിയത്. മോഹന്‍ലാല്‍-പ്രിയദര്‍ശന്‍ ചിത്രം മരക്കാര്‍ ആണ് മികച്ച ചിത്രം.മികച്ച പുതുമുഖ സംവിധായകനുള്ള പുരസ്‌കാരം ഹെലന്‍ സംവിധായകന്‍ മാത്തുക്കുട്ടി സേവ്യര്‍ ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി. മികച്ച മലയാള ചിത്രത്തിനുള്ള അവാര്‍ഡ് രാഹുല്‍ റിജി നായരും സ്‌പെഷല്‍ ഇഫക്റ്റ്‌സിനുള്ള പുരസ്‌കാരം പ്രിയദര്‍ശനം മകന്‍ സിദ്ധാര്‍ഥും വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡുവില്‍ നിന്നും ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി.
ദാദാ സാഹെബ് ഫാല്‍കെ അവാര്‍ഡ് രജനീകാന്തിനായിരുന്നു.കങ്കണ റണൗത്ത് ആണ് മികച്ച നടി. മികച്ച നടനുള്ള പുരസ്‌കാരം അസുരനിലൂടെ ധനുഷും ഭോസ്‌ലെ'യിലെ പ്രകടനത്തിലൂടെ മനോജ് വാജ്‌പെയിയും പങ്കിട്ടു.
മികച്ച വസ്ത്രാലങ്കാരത്തിനും സ്‌പെഷല്‍ എഫക്റ്റ്‌സിനുമുള്ള പുരസ്‌കാരവും മരക്കാറിന് ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ജെല്ലിക്കെട്ടിന് ക്യാമറ ചലിപ്പിച്ച ഗീരീഷ് ഗംഗാധരനാണ് മികച്ച ഛായാഗ്രഹകന്‍.കോളാമ്പി എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലെ ഗാനരചനയ്ക്ക് പ്രഭാ വര്‍മ്മയ്ക്കും ഒത്ത സെരുപ്പ് സൈസ് 7'ലൂടെ മികച്ച റീ-റെക്കോര്‍ഡിസ്റ്റിനുള്ള പുരസ്‌കാരം റസൂല്‍ പൂക്കുട്ടിക്കും ലഭിച്ചു. ബിരിയാണിയുടെ സംവിധായകന്‍ സജിന്‍ ബാബു പ്രത്യേക പരാമര്‍ശത്തിനു അര്‍ഹനായി.



