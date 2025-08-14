Coolie First Show: ഇന്ത ആട്ടം പോതുമാ? മുഴുനീള രജനി ഷോ; കൂലി ആദ്യ പ്രതികരണങ്ങൾ ഇതാ

#Coolie is strictly average from Loki. Some portions were good but overall lost the punch that was expected from Lokesh. Superstar and Anirudh saved to an extent.— Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) August 14, 2025
Among other casts Soubin, Nagarjuna, Upendra were good but Aamir Khan's role was wasted.
#Coolie - Although the placement of the song was not so Apt, #PoojaHegde & #Soubin has just steal the song with their Attractive moves???????????? pic.twitter.com/1lzsvroPCm— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 14, 2025
#Coolie First Half - Above Average ????— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 14, 2025
- Superstar Rajinikanth's Into & Nagarjuna's Intro was so stylish ❤️????
- Soubin's character arc was so good & his scene are so good????
- Eventhough film has only few high Theatrical moment, screenplay was engaging ????
- Anirudh's music was… pic.twitter.com/0OEq9GdbLJ