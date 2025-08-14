Coolie First Show: ഇന്ത ആട്ടം പോതുമാ? മുഴുനീള രജനി ഷോ; കൂലി ആദ്യ പ്രതികരണങ്ങൾ ഇതാ

ലോകേഷ് കനകരാജിന്റെ സംവിധാനത്തിൽ പിറന്ന ആറാമത്തെ സംവിധാന സംരംഭമാണ് കൂലി. രജനികാന്തിനെ നായകനാക്കി ലോകേഷ് ഒരുക്കിയ സിനിമ ആവേശങ്ങൾക്കൊടുവിൽ തിയേറ്ററുകളിലെത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. അനിരുദ്ധിന്റെ മ്യൂസിക്കിലൊരുങ്ങിയ കൂലിയിൽ രജനികാന്ത് വിളയാട്ടം തന്നെ. 'കൂലി' കോളിവുഡിലെ ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ പ്രതീക്ഷയുള്ള സിനിമകളിൽ ഒന്നാണ്.

#Coolie is strictly average from Loki. Some portions were good but overall lost the punch that was expected from Lokesh. Superstar and Anirudh saved to an extent.



Among other casts Soubin, Nagarjuna, Upendra were good but Aamir Khan's role was wasted. — Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) August 14, 2025

രജനീകാന്ത് എന്ന നടനില്ലാതെ, ആ സാന്നിധ്യമില്ലാതെ ഒരു ഫ്രെയിമും കൂലിയിൽ ഇല്ല. രജനികാന്ത് ആരാധകർ സിനിമയെ തിയേറ്ററിൽ കൊണ്ടാടുന്ന വീഡിയോകൾ സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ ട്രെൻഡിങ് ആണ്. സിനിമയുടെ ആദ്യ ഷോ കഴിയുമ്പോൾ മികച്ച പ്രതികരണങ്ങളാണ് എത്തുന്നത്.





#Coolie - Although the placement of the song was not so Apt, #PoojaHegde & #Soubin has just steal the song with their Attractive moves???????????? pic.twitter.com/1lzsvroPCm — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 14, 2025

പ്രീതി എന്ന യുവതിയുടെ ജീവിതത്തിലൂടെയാണ് കഥ തുടങ്ങുന്നത്. പ്രീതിയുടെ ജീവിതത്തിൽ ഒരു പ്രതിസന്ധി വരുന്നതും അവരുടെ ജീവിതത്തിലേക്ക് പിതാവിന്റെ സുഹൃത്തായ ദേവ എന്നയാൾ കടന്നുവരുന്നതാണ് സിനിമയുടെ ടേണിംഗ് പോയിന്റ്. ഓരോ രം​ഗത്തും ലോകേഷ് കനകരാജ് എന്ന സംവിധായകന്റെ കയ്യൊപ്പ് പതിഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നതായി കാണാൻ സാധിക്കും.









കബാലിക്ക് ശേഷം രജനീകാന്തിനെ ഇത്രമേൽ ഇമോഷണലായി അവതരിപ്പിച്ച മറ്റൊരു ചിത്രമില്ല എന്നും പറയാം. സിനിമ മുഴുനീളെ ഒരു രജനി ഷോ തന്നെയാണ്. രജനികാന്തിന്റെ ദേവ എന്ന കഥാപാത്രത്തെ പടിപടിയായി വികസിപ്പിച്ചെടുത്തിരിക്കുകയാണ്. മറ്റു കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളിലേക്ക് വന്നാൽ സൗബിൻ ഷാഹിർ ചെയ്ത ദയാൽ തമിഴകത്ത് ഒരു ചർച്ചയാകും. രജനീകാന്തിനൊപ്പമോ, അതിന് മുകളിലോ നിൽക്കുന്ന കഥാപാത്രത്തെ സൗബിൻ ​ഗംഭീരമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.





#Coolie First Half - Above Average ????



- Superstar Rajinikanth's Into & Nagarjuna's Intro was so stylish ❤️‍????

- Soubin's character arc was so good & his scene are so good????

- Eventhough film has only few high Theatrical moment, screenplay was engaging ????

- Anirudh's music was… pic.twitter.com/0OEq9GdbLJ — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 14, 2025

ഒരു തെലുങ്ക് സൂപ്പർതാരം ഒരിക്കലും ചെയ്യാൻ താത്പര്യപ്പെടാത്ത തരം വില്ലൻ വേഷമാണ് നാഗാർജുന ചെയ്തുവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ദാഹയായെത്തിയ ആമിർ ഖാനും മാസിൽ ഒട്ടും മോശമാക്കിയില്ല. രജനിയും ആമിറും തമ്മിലുള്ള രം​ഗങ്ങൾ കയ്യടി വാങ്ങിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് സിനിമ കണ്ടവർ ഒന്നടങ്കം പറയുന്നു.

