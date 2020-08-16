തിങ്കള്‍, 17 ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 2020
ആ കണ്ണീർ നിങ്ങൾ പിടിച്ചുനിർത്തി, നേട്ടങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചും ധോണി എന്ന വ്യക്തിയെക്കുറിച്ചും ഞാന്‍ അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നു: ഹൃദയംതൊടുന്ന കുറിപ്പുമായി സാക്ഷി

വെബ്ദുനിയ ലേഖകൻ| Last Updated: ഞായര്‍, 16 ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 2020 (15:12 IST)
\സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യ ദിനത്തിൽ ഒട്ടും ആഘോഷങ്ങളോ ബഹളങ്ങളോ ഇല്ലാതെ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ക്രിക്കറ്റിൽനിന്നും തന്റെ വിരമിക്കൽ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ധോണി ആരാധകരെയും ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ലോകത്തെയും അമ്പരപ്പിച്ചു. ഇപ്പോഴും വിരമിക്കൽ പ്രഖ്യാപനം ഉൾക്കൊള്ളാൻ ആരാധകർക്ക് ആയിട്ടില്ല. ധോണിയുടെ വിരമിക്കലിൽ ഹൃദയം തൊടുന്ന കുറിപ്പുമായി എത്തിയിരിയ്ക്കുകയാണ് ധോണിയുടെ ഭാര്യ സാക്ഷി ധോണി.

അസ്തമയ സൂര്യനെ നോക്കി നിൽക്കുന്ന ധോണിയുടെ ചിത്രം പങ്കുവച്ചുകൊണ്ടാണ് സാക്ഷിയുടെ കുറിപ്പ്. ധോണിയുടെ വിരമിക്കൽ പ്രഖ്യാപനത്തിൽ രണ്ട് ഇമോജികൾ മത്രമായിരുന്നു സാക്ഷിയുടെ കമന്റ്. പിന്നാലെയാണ് സാക്ഷി വൈകാരികമായ കുറിപ്പ് പങ്കുവച്ചത്. 'നേട്ടങ്ങളില്‍ നിങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് അഭിമാനിക്കാം. ക്രിക്കറ്റിന് നിങ്ങള്‍ കാട്ടിയ മികവിന് അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങള്‍. നിങ്ങളുടെ നേട്ടങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചും നിങ്ങള്‍ എന്ന വ്യക്തിയെക്കുറിച്ചും ഞാന്‍ അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നു.

അഭിനിവേശത്തോട് വിടപറയുമ്പോള്‍ നിങ്ങള്‍ ആ കണ്ണുനീര്‍ പിടിച്ചുനിർത്തി എന്ന് എനിക്ക് ഉറപ്പുണ്ട്. ആരോഗ്യവും സന്തോഷവും നേരുന്നു. ജീവിതത്തിൽ ഇനിയും മനോഹാരിതകൾ സംഭവിയ്ക്കട്ടെ'. നിങ്ങൾ പറഞ്ഞതും ചെയ്തതുമെല്ലാം ആളുകൾ മറന്നേക്കാം പക്ഷേ നിങ്ങൾ നൽകിയ അനുഭവങ്ങൾ ആളുകൾ ഒരിയ്ക്കലും മറക്കില്ല എന്ന മായ ആഞ്ചെലോയുടെ പ്രശസ്തമായ വാക്യത്തോടെയാണ് സാക്ഷി പോസ്റ്റ് അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചത്.



