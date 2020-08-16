ആ കണ്ണീർ നിങ്ങൾ പിടിച്ചുനിർത്തി, നേട്ടങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചും ധോണി എന്ന വ്യക്തിയെക്കുറിച്ചും ഞാന്‍ അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നു: ഹൃദയംതൊടുന്ന കുറിപ്പുമായി സാക്ഷി

അഭിനിവേശത്തോട് വിടപറയുമ്പോള് നിങ്ങള് ആ കണ്ണുനീര് പിടിച്ചുനിർത്തി എന്ന് എനിക്ക് ഉറപ്പുണ്ട്. ആരോഗ്യവും സന്തോഷവും നേരുന്നു. ജീവിതത്തിൽ ഇനിയും മനോഹാരിതകൾ സംഭവിയ്ക്കട്ടെ'. നിങ്ങൾ പറഞ്ഞതും ചെയ്തതുമെല്ലാം ആളുകൾ മറന്നേക്കാം പക്ഷേ നിങ്ങൾ നൽകിയ അനുഭവങ്ങൾ ആളുകൾ ഒരിയ്ക്കലും മറക്കില്ല എന്ന മായ ആഞ്ചെലോയുടെ പ്രശസ്തമായ വാക്യത്തോടെയാണ് സാക്ഷി പോസ്റ്റ് അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചത്.
You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead! #thankyoumsd #proud “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou