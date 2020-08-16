ആ കണ്ണീർ നിങ്ങൾ പിടിച്ചുനിർത്തി, നേട്ടങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചും ധോണി എന്ന വ്യക്തിയെക്കുറിച്ചും ഞാന്‍ അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നു: ഹൃദയംതൊടുന്ന കുറിപ്പുമായി സാക്ഷി



































You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead! #thankyoumsd #proud “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou