തിങ്കള്‍, 15 മെയ് 2023
വലിയ പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ ഒന്നുമില്ല, അപകട ശേഷം 'ദി കേരള സ്റ്റോറി' നടി ആദാ ശര്‍മ

കെ ആര്‍ അനൂപ്| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 15 മെയ് 2023 (14:46 IST)
വിവാദങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഒടുവില്‍ 'ദി കേരള സ്റ്റോറി' 100 കോടി ക്ലബ്ബില്‍ എത്തിയ വാര്‍ത്ത കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമായിരുന്നു പുറത്തുവന്നത്. പിന്നാലെ സംവിധായകന്‍ സു?ദീപ്‌തോ സെന്നും നടി ആദാ ശര്‍മയും അപകടത്തില്‍ പെട്ടെന്ന വാര്‍ത്തയും വന്നു.
മുംബൈയില്‍ ഒരു പരിപാടിയില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കാന്‍ പോകുകയായിരുന്നു സംവിധായകനും നടിയും. അപകടത്തിനുശേഷം താന്‍ സുഖമായിരിക്കുന്നു ആദാ ശര്‍മ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ ആരാധകരെ അറിയിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

'എനിക്ക് സുഖമാണ് സുഹൃത്തുക്കളെ. ഞങ്ങളുടെ അപകടത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് പ്രചരിക്കുന്ന വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍ കാരണം ധാരാളം സന്ദേശങ്ങള്‍ ലഭിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ടീം മുഴുവനും, ഞങ്ങള്‍ എല്ലാവരും സുഖമായിരിക്കുന്നു. ഗൗരവമായി ഒന്നുമില്ല. വലിയ പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ ഒന്നുമില്ല. ഉത്കണ്ഠകള്‍ക്ക് നന്ദി', എന്നാണ് ആദാ ശര്‍മ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചത്.
ഹിന്ദു ഏക്താ യാത്ര എന്ന പരിപാടിയില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കാനായി കരിംന?ഗറിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്നു. പോകും വഴിയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. പിന്നാലെ പരിപാടിയില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കാന്‍ ആവില്ലെന്ന് ഇരുവരും അറിയിച്ചു.ദി കേരള സ്റ്റോറി വിവാദത്തില്‍ പെട്ടതിനാല്‍ ആദാ ശര്‍മ്മയ്ക്ക് വധഭീഷണിയുണ്ടെന്നാണ് ദേശീയ മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നത്.







