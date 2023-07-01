ശനി, 1 ജൂലൈ 2023
'ക്ലിന്‍ കാര' രാംചരണിന്റെ മകള്‍ക്ക് പേരായി, കുഞ്ഞിന്റെ പേരിന്റെ അര്‍ത്ഥം ഇതാണ്

കെ ആര്‍ അനൂപ്| Last Modified ശനി, 1 ജൂലൈ 2023 (09:06 IST)
കുഞ്ഞിനെ ഞങ്ങള്‍ രണ്ടാളും ഒരു പേര് കണ്ടുവച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട് ഉടന്‍തന്നെ അറിയിക്കാമെന്ന് രാം ചരണ്‍ നേരത്തെ പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. ഇപ്പോഴിതാ ആ പേര് വെളിപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്.'ക്ലിന്‍ കാര കൊനിഡേല' എന്നാണ് രാംചരണ്‍-ഉപാസന ദമ്പതിമാര്‍ തങ്ങളുടെ മകള്‍ക്കായി കരുതി വെച്ച പേര്. മുത്തശ്ശനായ ചിരഞ്ജീവിയാണ് കുഞ്ഞിന്റെ പേര് ലോകത്തെ അറിയിച്ചത്.
ലളിതാസഹസ്രനാമത്തില്‍ നിന്നാണ് കൊനിഡേല കുടുംബത്തില്‍ ഒടുവില്‍ ജനിച്ച കുട്ടിക്ക് പേര് കണ്ടെത്തിയതെന്ന് ചിരംജീവി പറഞ്ഞു. ജൂണ്‍ 20നായിരുന്നു രാംചരണ്‍ അച്ഛനായത്.
'ക്ലിന്‍ കാര എന്നാല്‍ പ്രകൃതിയുടെ മൂര്‍ത്തീഭാവമെന്ന് അര്‍ഥം. പ്രപഞ്ച മാതാവായ ശക്തിയുടെ സൂക്ഷ്മരൂപമാണത്.
ഞങ്ങളുടെ കൊച്ചു രാജകുമാരി വളരുമ്പോള്‍ ഈ ഗുണങ്ങളെല്ലാം അവളുടെ വ്യക്തിത്വത്തില്‍ ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് ഞങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഉറപ്പുണ്ട്.'-ചിരംജീവി ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.



