ദുൽഖറിന്റെ നായികയുടെ ബോൾഡ് ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട്; പണം ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തനത്തിന്

S H A U N Shaun Romy fights for South India for @PaintedPrincessProject. 100% of profits from all limited edition prints go to Prajwala India to protect, rescue and rehabilitate victims of forced prostitution and sex trafficking. Purchase at PaintedPrincess.com Photo: @nicksaglimbeni #PaintedPrincessProject #PaintedPrincess #ShaunRomy #Saglimbeni