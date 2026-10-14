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  4. CJP Leaders Ashutosh ranka Saurav das under judicial custody
Written By ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Last Modified: Wednesday, 14 October 2026 (11:40 IST)

അജിങ്ക്യ ഷിൻഡെയ്ക്ക് ജാമ്യം, അശുതോഷ് റാങ്കയും സൗരവ് ദാസും 5 ദിവസം കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ, തീഹാർ ജയിലിൽ?

CJP Protest : abhijit dipke, saurab das, ashutosh ranka detained
Written By: ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Updated: Wed, 14 Oct 2026 (11:43 IST)
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അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ ജന്തര്‍ മന്തറില്‍ പ്രവേശിച്ചതിന് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത സിജെപി നേതാക്കളായ അശുതോഷ് റാങ്ക, സൗരവ് ദാസ്, അജിങ്ക്യ ഷിന്‍ഡെ എന്നിവരെ 5 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് ജുഡീഷ്യല്‍ കസ്റ്റഡിയില്‍ വിട്ടു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 8 മണിക്കാണ് ഇവരെ മജിസ്‌ട്രേറ്റിന് മുന്നില്‍ ഹാജരാക്കിയത്. പിന്നാലെ അജിങ്ക്യ ഷിന്‍ഡെയ്ക്ക് ഉപാധികളോടെ ജാമ്യം അനുവദിച്ചു. ജന്തര്‍ മന്തറില്‍ ബാരിക്കേഡുകള്‍ മറികടന്ന് പ്രവേശിക്കുകയും ഇന്ത്യന്‍ പതാക ഉയര്‍ത്തി മുദ്രാവാക്യം വിളിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതിനാണ് നടപടി. അതിക്രമിച്ച് കടക്കല്‍, നിരോധനാജ്ഞ ലംഘിക്കന്‍, സമാധാന ഉടമ്പടി ലംഘിക്കല്‍, ഔദ്യോഗിക കൃത്യനിര്‍വഹണം തടസ്സപ്പെടുത്തല്‍ എന്നീ കുറ്റങ്ങളാണ് ഇവര്‍ക്കെതിരെ ചുമത്തിയത്.
 
ഇന്നലെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത സിജെപി നേതാക്കളെ ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചെ 3 മണിക്ക് സ്വകാര്യ വാനിലാണ് പാര്‍ലമെന്റ് പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിലെത്തിച്ചത്. രാത്രി വൈകും വരെയും ഇവരെ അഭിഭാഷകരെ കാണാനായി അനുവദിച്ചില്ലെന്ന് സിജെപിയുടെ ലീഗല്‍ വിഭാഗം നേതാവായ രത്‌ന സിങ് പറയുന്നു. തിഹാര്‍ ജയിലിലേക്ക് മൂന്നുപേരെയും കൊണ്ടുപോകാന്‍ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നും രത്‌ന സിങ് പറഞ്ഞു. പാര്‍ലമെന്റ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള നേതാക്കളുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങളും രത്‌ന സിങ്ങ് പങ്കുവെച്ചു.
 
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ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
2019 മുതൽ വെബ്ദുനിയയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നു. പ്രധാനമായും സ്പോർട്സ്, , രാഷ്ട്രീയം, സിനിമ എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖനങ്ങൾ എഴുതുന്നു.   .... കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക
അടുത്ത ലേഖനം
'വേറെ വല്ല പണിക്ക് പോയിക്കൂടെ'; സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ പൊലീസ് രാജിൽ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ രൂക്ഷ വിമർശനം

ഹൂതി ആക്രമണം, സൗദിയിലെ വ്യോമഗതാഗതം താറുമാറായ നിലയിൽ, വിമാനങ്ങൾ റദ്ദാക്കി, ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാനിർദേശം

ഹൂതി ആക്രമണം, സൗദിയിലെ വ്യോമഗതാഗതം താറുമാറായ നിലയിൽ, വിമാനങ്ങൾ റദ്ദാക്കി, ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാനിർദേശംപട്ടികയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന 378 വിമാനങ്ങളില്‍ 169 എണ്ണത്തിന് മാത്രമാണ് സര്‍വീസ് നടത്താന്‍ സാധിച്ചത്.

തിരിച്ച് വിട്ടോ... യുഎസ് ഗ്രീൻ കാർഡ് പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിന്ന് ഇൻഫോസിസ്, ടിസിഎസ് അടക്കമുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ ഐടി കമ്പനികളെ വിലക്കി ട്രംപ് സർക്കാർ

തിരിച്ച് വിട്ടോ... യുഎസ് ഗ്രീൻ കാർഡ് പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിന്ന് ഇൻഫോസിസ്, ടിസിഎസ് അടക്കമുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ ഐടി കമ്പനികളെ വിലക്കി ട്രംപ് സർക്കാർമൈക്രോസോഫ്റ്റ്, അഡോബ് തുടങ്ങിയ ഭീമന്മാര്‍ക്കെതിരെയും നടപടിയുണ്ട്.

'എങ്കിൽ സതീശനും രാജിവയ്ക്കണം'; പണി തരാൻ ബിജെപി, സിപിഎം നിലപാട് നിർണായകം

'എങ്കിൽ സതീശനും രാജിവയ്ക്കണം'; പണി തരാൻ ബിജെപി, സിപിഎം നിലപാട് നിർണായകംതിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് അട്ടിമറി ആരോപണത്തിൽ പുലിവാല് പിടിച്ച് കേരളത്തിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ്. സിജെപി സ്ഥാപകൻ അഭിജിത് ദീപ്‌കെ മുതൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് ദേശീയ നേതൃത്വം വരെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകൾ അട്ടിമറിക്കുന്നതായി ആരോപിക്കുമ്പോൾ കേരളത്തിലെ ഭരണമാറ്റവും ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യപ്പെടുകയാണ്.

പാട്രിയാർക്കിയും പാട്രിയോട്ടിസവും, ഇത് സത്യമാണോ!, രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്കെതിരെ ബിജെപി എം പി ബാൻസുരി സ്വരാജ് നടത്തിയ വന്ദേമാതരം വെല്ലുവിളിയിൽ പ്രതികരിച്ച് ഹൃത്വിക് റോഷൻ

പാട്രിയാർക്കിയും പാട്രിയോട്ടിസവും, ഇത് സത്യമാണോ!, രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്കെതിരെ ബിജെപി എം പി ബാൻസുരി സ്വരാജ് നടത്തിയ വന്ദേമാതരം വെല്ലുവിളിയിൽ പ്രതികരിച്ച് ഹൃത്വിക് റോഷൻകോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി പൂനെയില്‍ നടത്തിയ ഛാത്രോം കീ ഗൂഞ്ച് വലിയ രീതിയില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തില്‍ ചര്‍ച്ചയായിരുന്നു.

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിഷയത്തിൽ ഇടപെടാൻ നിങ്ങളാര്?, തുർക്കി പ്രസിഡൻ്റിൻ്റെ കശ്മീർ പരാമർശം തള്ളി ഇന്ത്യ

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിഷയത്തിൽ ഇടപെടാൻ നിങ്ങളാര്?, തുർക്കി പ്രസിഡൻ്റിൻ്റെ കശ്മീർ പരാമർശം തള്ളി ഇന്ത്യതുര്‍ക്കിയുടെ പരാമര്‍ശങ്ങള്‍ അനാവശ്യമാണെന്നും കശ്മീര്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഭാഗമാണെന്നും രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ അഖണ്ഡത, പരമാധികാരം എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളില്‍ പുറത്തുനിന്നുള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് പങ്കില്ലെന്നും വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രാലയം വക്താവ് രണ്‍ധീര്‍ ജയ്‌സ്വാള്‍ പ്രതികരിച്ചു.

എത്തി മക്കളെ, സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് തുലാവർഷം എത്തി: ഇന്നും നാളെയും ഇടിമിന്നലോട് കൂടിയ ശക്തമായ മഴ, കാലവർഷം പൂർണ്ണമായി പിൻവാങ്ങി

എത്തി മക്കളെ, സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് തുലാവർഷം എത്തി: ഇന്നും നാളെയും ഇടിമിന്നലോട് കൂടിയ ശക്തമായ മഴ, കാലവർഷം പൂർണ്ണമായി പിൻവാങ്ങിതമിഴ്നാട്, പുതുച്ചേരി, കാരയ്ക്കല്‍, തീരദേശ ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ്, റായലസീമ, തെക്കന്‍ ഉള്‍നാടന്‍ കര്‍ണാടക, കേരളം, മാഹി എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലാണ് തുലാവര്‍ഷം എത്തിയത്. ഇതിന് മുന്നോടിയായി രാജ്യത്തു നിന്ന് തെക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറന്‍ മണ്‍സൂണ്‍ (കാലവര്‍ഷം) ഇന്ന് പൂര്‍ണ്ണമായും പിന്‍വാങ്ങി.

ജുഡീഷ്യറിയെ ആർക്കും ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്താനാവില്ല, കേന്ദ്രത്തിന് നോട്ടീസയച്ചെങ്കിലും രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയ്ക്ക് സുപ്രീം കോടതിയുടെ താക്കീത്

ജുഡീഷ്യറിയെ ആർക്കും ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്താനാവില്ല, കേന്ദ്രത്തിന് നോട്ടീസയച്ചെങ്കിലും രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയ്ക്ക് സുപ്രീം കോടതിയുടെ താക്കീത്ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് സൂര്യകാന്ത്, ജസ്റ്റിസ് ജോയ്മാല്യ ബാഗ്ചി എന്നിവരടങ്ങിയ ബെഞ്ചാണ് ഹര്‍ജി പരിഗണിച്ചത്. ഹര്‍ജിയില്‍ നോട്ടീസ് അയച്ചെങ്കിലും ഹര്‍ജിക്കാരില്‍ ഒരാളുടെ പെരുമാറ്റം കോടതി പരിശോധിക്കുമെന്നും അടുത്ത വാദവേളയില്‍ അദ്ദേഹം വിശദീകരണം നല്‍കേണ്ടിവരുമെന്നും ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് കോടതിയില്‍ വാക്കാല്‍ പരാമര്‍ശിച്ചു.

രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ താണ്ഡവം മയക്കുമരുന്നിന്റേതെന്ന് ശ്രീലേഖ, മുന്‍ ഡിജിപിക്ക് എന്തോ ഗുരുതര പ്രശ്‌നമെന്ന് ചെന്നിത്തല

രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ താണ്ഡവം മയക്കുമരുന്നിന്റേതെന്ന് ശ്രീലേഖ, മുന്‍ ഡിജിപിക്ക് എന്തോ ഗുരുതര പ്രശ്‌നമെന്ന് ചെന്നിത്തലഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ മുഖ്യതിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണര്‍ക്കെതിരായ സമരത്തെ താണ്ഡവമെന്ന് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍ പ്ലാനിങ് ഇല്ലാതെ മയക്കുമരുന്ന് അമിതമായി ഉള്ളില്‍ ചെല്ലുമ്പോഴുള്ള വെപ്രാളമില്ലെ, ആ താണ്ഡവമാണ് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി നടത്തുന്നതെന്നായിരുന്നു ശ്രീലേഖയുടെ പരാമര്‍ശം.

ഉത്തരവ് ലംഘിക്കാൻ ഉദ്ദേശിച്ചിരുന്നില്ല: സുപ്രീം കോടതിയിൽ മാപ്പപേക്ഷിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര സെക്രട്ടറി, നടപടികൾ ക്രമസമാധാന പാലനത്തിനെന്ന് വിശദീകരണം

ഉത്തരവ് ലംഘിക്കാൻ ഉദ്ദേശിച്ചിരുന്നില്ല: സുപ്രീം കോടതിയിൽ മാപ്പപേക്ഷിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര സെക്രട്ടറി, നടപടികൾ ക്രമസമാധാന പാലനത്തിനെന്ന് വിശദീകരണംഅനാവശ്യമായി മെട്രോ സ്റ്റേഷനുകള്‍ അടച്ചിടുകയോ നഗരത്തില്‍ നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങള്‍ ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തുകയോ ചെയ്ത് കോടതി ഉത്തരവ് മനഃപൂര്‍വം ലംഘിക്കാന്‍ ആഗ്രഹിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്നും അടിയന്തര ക്രമസമാധാന പാലനം ഉറപ്പാക്കാന്‍ മാത്രമാണ് നടപടികള്‍ സ്വീകരിച്ചതെന്നും ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം സമര്‍പ്പിച്ച സത്യവാങ്മൂലത്തില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

സി.ജെ.പി പ്രക്ഷോഭത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു: ബോളിവുഡ് താരം ഇമ്രാൻ ഖാനോട് ഇന്ത്യ വിടാൻ കേന്ദ്ര നിർദേശം

സി.ജെ.പി പ്രക്ഷോഭത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു: ബോളിവുഡ് താരം ഇമ്രാൻ ഖാനോട് ഇന്ത്യ വിടാൻ കേന്ദ്ര നിർദേശംകോക്ക്‌റോച്ച് ജനതാ പാര്‍ട്ടി (CJP) മുംബൈയില്‍ മുഖ്യ തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണറുടെ രാജി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച പ്രക്ഷോഭത്തില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തതിന് പിന്നാലെ ബോളിവുഡ് താരം ഇമ്രാന്‍ ഖാനോട് എത്രയും വേഗം ഇന്ത്യ വിടാന്‍ കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കിയതായി റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്.