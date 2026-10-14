അജിങ്ക്യ ഷിൻഡെയ്ക്ക് ജാമ്യം, അശുതോഷ് റാങ്കയും സൗരവ് ദാസും 5 ദിവസം കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ, തീഹാർ ജയിലിൽ?

അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ ജന്തര്‍ മന്തറില്‍ പ്രവേശിച്ചതിന് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത സിജെപി നേതാക്കളായ അശുതോഷ് റാങ്ക, സൗരവ് ദാസ്, അജിങ്ക്യ ഷിന്‍ഡെ എന്നിവരെ 5 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് ജുഡീഷ്യല്‍ കസ്റ്റഡിയില്‍ വിട്ടു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 8 മണിക്കാണ് ഇവരെ മജിസ്‌ട്രേറ്റിന് മുന്നില്‍ ഹാജരാക്കിയത്. പിന്നാലെ അജിങ്ക്യ ഷിന്‍ഡെയ്ക്ക് ഉപാധികളോടെ ജാമ്യം അനുവദിച്ചു. ജന്തര്‍ മന്തറില്‍ ബാരിക്കേഡുകള്‍ മറികടന്ന് പ്രവേശിക്കുകയും ഇന്ത്യന്‍ പതാക ഉയര്‍ത്തി മുദ്രാവാക്യം വിളിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതിനാണ് നടപടി. അതിക്രമിച്ച് കടക്കല്‍, നിരോധനാജ്ഞ ലംഘിക്കന്‍, സമാധാന ഉടമ്പടി ലംഘിക്കല്‍, ഔദ്യോഗിക കൃത്യനിര്‍വഹണം തടസ്സപ്പെടുത്തല്‍ എന്നീ കുറ്റങ്ങളാണ് ഇവര്‍ക്കെതിരെ ചുമത്തിയത്.

ഇന്നലെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത സിജെപി നേതാക്കളെ ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചെ 3 മണിക്ക് സ്വകാര്യ വാനിലാണ് പാര്‍ലമെന്റ് പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിലെത്തിച്ചത്. രാത്രി വൈകും വരെയും ഇവരെ അഭിഭാഷകരെ കാണാനായി അനുവദിച്ചില്ലെന്ന് സിജെപിയുടെ ലീഗല്‍ വിഭാഗം നേതാവായ രത്‌ന സിങ് പറയുന്നു. തിഹാര്‍ ജയിലിലേക്ക് മൂന്നുപേരെയും കൊണ്ടുപോകാന്‍ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നും രത്‌ന സിങ് പറഞ്ഞു. പാര്‍ലമെന്റ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള നേതാക്കളുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങളും രത്‌ന സിങ്ങ് പങ്കുവെച്ചു.

Delhi: Advocate Abhisht Hela, representing CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde, says, "They have been sent to judicial custody for five days. Generally, people are taken to Tihar Jail, but I do not know where they will be taken this time... Look, the officers who serve as SEMs are of Superintendent of Police rank. They are senior police officers, not judicial magistrates. One very important point is that the order passed today was issued without the application of judicial mind. The laws laid down by the Supreme Court have been completely disregarded. Another important point is that the authorities have started acting on presumptions. The court said that it believes they could do something, and on that basis, they have been sent to jail for five days. I will repeat what Ajinkya said: they have been sent to judicial custody for five days for raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and waving the national flag. This is deeply distressing and a black day for the country"