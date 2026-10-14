അജിങ്ക്യ ഷിൻഡെയ്ക്ക് ജാമ്യം, അശുതോഷ് റാങ്കയും സൗരവ് ദാസും 5 ദിവസം കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ, തീഹാർ ജയിലിൽ?
Saurav and Ashutosh sent to 5 days judicial custody. Ajinkya released on personal bond. Same grounds of arrest. Got to know that SEM has track record of punishing protesters. Coward Sarkar.— Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 14, 2026
Delhi: Advocate Abhisht Hela, representing CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde, says, "They have been sent to judicial custody for five days. Generally, people are taken to Tihar Jail, but I do not know where they will be taken this time... Look, the officers who serve as SEMs are of Superintendent of Police rank. They are senior police officers, not judicial magistrates. One very important point is that the order passed today was issued without the application of judicial mind. The laws laid down by the Supreme Court have been completely disregarded. Another important point is that the authorities have started acting on presumptions. The court said that it believes they could do something, and on that basis, they have been sent to jail for five days. I will repeat what Ajinkya said: they have been sent to judicial custody for five days for raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and waving the national flag. This is deeply distressing and a black day for the country"— RishiKesh Kumar (@rishikeshlaw) October 14, 2026