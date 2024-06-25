ഗുണനിലവാരമില്ല; ഈ മരുന്നുകള്‍ കേരളത്തില്‍ നിരോധിച്ചു

രേണുക വേണു|
Last Modified ചൊവ്വ, 25 ജൂണ് 2024 (19:22 IST)
സംസ്ഥാന ഡ്രഗ്സ് കണ്ട്രോള് വകുപ്പിലെ മരുന്ന് പരിശോധനാ ലബോറട്ടറികളില് നടത്തിയ ഗുണനിലവാര പരിശോധനയില് ഗുണനിലവാരമില്ലാത്തതായി കണ്ടെത്തിയ താഴെ പറയുന്ന മരുന്നു ബാച്ചുകളുടെ വിതരണവും വില്പ്പനയും സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നിരോധിച്ചു. ഈ മരുന്നുകളുടെ സ്റ്റോക്ക് കൈവശമുള്ള വ്യാപാരികളും ആശുപത്രികളും അവ തിരികെ വിതരണക്കാരന് നല്കി വിശദാംശങ്ങള് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ജില്ലാ ഡ്രഗ്സ് കണ്ട്രോള് അധികാരികളെ അറിയിക്കണമെന്ന് സംസ്ഥാന ഡ്രഗ്സ് കണ്ട്രോളര് അറിയിച്ചു.
മരുന്നിന്റെ പേര്, ഉല്പാദകര്, ബാച്ച് നമ്പര്, കാലാവധി എന്ന ക്രമത്തില്
Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Tablets IP200mg QUEENJAJ -200,Bajaj Healthcare Ltd., R.S. No.1818, Manjusar-Savli Road AT& Post-Manjusar, Tal.Savli,Dist. Vadodara,391 775, Gujarat,India.,HCQ12122, 08/2025
PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM (GASTRO-RESISTANT) TABLETS IP, PETALIFE-20,Stafford Laboratories Pvt.Ltd,143, Raipur Ind. Area, Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, (UK),ST -231161, 11/2025
Aristatin ASP (Aspirin Gastro - resistant and Atorvastatin Capsules IP),Innova Captab Ltd,1281/1, Hilltop Industrial Estate, NearnEPIP, Phase -I, Jharmajri, Baddi, Dist. Solan (H.P),G6393006, 07/2025
Paracetamol Tablets IP500mg,M/s. Geno Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd., Karaswada, Mapusa, Goa -403 526,PP132025, 02/2026
Queenjaj200 (Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Tablets IP200mg),Bajaj Healthcare Ltd., R.S. No.1818, Manjusar-Savli Road AT& Post-Manjusar, Tal.Savli,Dist. Vadodara,391 775, Gujarat, India.,HCQ11H23, 07/2026
Hydroxychloroquine SulphateTablets IP200mg Unicure India Ltd, Plot No.46 (B)49B, Vill. Raipur, Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, Distt. Haridwar, Uttarakhand,URDT2011, 07/2026
Vetifresh -16Tablets (Betahistine Hydrochloride Tablets IP16mg),Spen Formulations Pvt Ltd, Plot No.123, Industrial Area, Mehatpur, Distt. UNA -174 315 (HP),TSF-B2452, 05/2025
Sodium Bicarbonate Enteric Coated Tablets500mg (NADOSIS GST),Steadfast Medishield Private Limited, At: Khasra No:322, Nanhera, Anantpur Bhgwanpur, Roorkee, Dist. Haridwar, Uttrakhand -247668,SMST-24126, 01/2026
Liquid Paraffin IP100ml,Medifine Pharma Lab, m No.33/3, Maanay Estate, Kumbalgodu Village, Kengeri Hobli, Bengaluru -560 074,MPL LP008, 07/2025
Bimatoprost Eye Drops3ml,Cotec Healthcare Pvt Ltd, KH-No.593/1, Roorkee - Dehradun Highway, Kishanpur, Roorkee -247 667 (UK),CHE-3036, 03/2025,
Frusemide Injection IP20mgNestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd'11, Western Extension Area, Faridabad, India-121 001.,FRIA-11, 10/2025
Atenolol and Amlodipine Tablets (Amlosarv -AT),Preet Remedies Pvt. Ltd. Plot No.183-186, HPSIDC Industrial Area, Baddi -173 205,PMA230704, 06/2025
PANION TABLETS Win Trust Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dugri Dhandra Road, Ludhiana, 7964, 03/2027
Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets I.P (LEVOREST -5), Cosway Pharmaceuticals Plot No -11c, Ind. Area, Tahliwal, Teh. Haroli, Distt - Una (H.P) -174507,CWIT-029, 03/2025
Ciprosafe500 (Ciprofloxacin Tablets IP500mg),Gidsha Pharmaceuticals, Plot No.611,612, Mega GIDC, Kharedi, Dahod -389 151, Gujarat,GPTC-449, 02/2025
CEFLOX-250 (Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride Tablets IP250mg), Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd,51, Indl Area, Paonta Sahib (HP),CEFST-002, 12/2025
Easofree (Sodium Alginate, Sodium Bicarbonate and Calcium Carbonate Oral Suspension),Daffohils laboratories Pvt Ltd, F109 - 110, UPSIDC, Industrial area, Selaqui, Dehradn- U.K Uttarakhand -248 011,DLS-2645, 09/2025.