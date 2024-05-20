തിങ്കള്‍, 20 മെയ് 2024
MS Dhoni: ആര്‍സിബി താരങ്ങളുടെ ആഘോഷം, കൈ കൊടുക്കാതെ ധോണി മടങ്ങി; മോശമായെന്ന് ആരാധകര്‍

മത്സരത്തില്‍ തോറ്റതിന്റെ നിരാശ ധോണിയുടെ മുഖത്ത് പ്രകടമായിരുന്നു

MS Dhoni
രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 20 മെയ് 2024 (13:40 IST)
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni: ഐപിഎല്‍ ചരിത്രത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വാശിയേറിയ മത്സരങ്ങളില്‍ ഒന്നാണ് ശനിയാഴ്ച ബെംഗളൂരു ചിന്നസ്വാമി സ്‌റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍ നടന്നത്. ചെന്നൈ സൂപ്പര്‍ കിങ്‌സിനെ 27 റണ്‍സിന് തോല്‍പ്പിച്ചാണ് ആര്‍സിബി പ്ലേ ഓഫില്‍ കയറിയത്. മത്സരശേഷം ആര്‍സിബി താരങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തിയ ആഘോഷ പ്രകടനം സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ വൈറലാണ്. അതിനിടയിലാണ് ആര്‍സിബി താരങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഹസ്തദാനം നടത്താതെ ചെന്നൈ താരം മഹേന്ദ്ര സിങ് ധോണി മടങ്ങിയത് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് പ്രേമികള്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ ചര്‍ച്ചയായിരിക്കുന്നത്.

മത്സരത്തില്‍ തോറ്റതിന്റെ നിരാശ ധോണിയുടെ മുഖത്ത് പ്രകടമായിരുന്നു. എതിര്‍ ടീമിലെ താരങ്ങള്‍ക്കും മാച്ച് ഒഫിഷ്യല്‍സിനും ഷെയ്ക്ക് ഹാന്‍ഡ് നല്‍കാനായി ചെന്നൈ താരങ്ങളെല്ലാം വരിയായി ഗ്രൗണ്ടിലേക്ക് വന്നു. ധോണിയാണ് വരിയില്‍ ആദ്യം നിന്നിരുന്നത്. നാടകീയ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയതിന്റെ ത്രില്ലില്‍ ആര്‍സിബി താരങ്ങള്‍ വലിയ ആഘോഷത്തിലായിരുന്നു.
എതിര്‍ ടീം അംഗങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് കൈ കൊടുക്കാന്‍ ഒരു മിനിറ്റ് പോലും ധോണി കാത്തുനിന്നില്ല. ആഘോഷങ്ങള്‍ നീണ്ടുപോയതിനാല്‍ ആര്‍സിബി താരങ്ങള്‍ എത്താന്‍ വൈകി. അക്ഷമനായ ധോണി ഡ്രസിങ് റൂമിലേക്ക് കയറി പോകുകയും ചെയ്തു. ധോണിയെ പോലൊരു മുതിര്‍ന്ന താരം ഇങ്ങനെ പ്രതികരിച്ചത് മോശമായെന്നാണ് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ ആരാധകര്‍ വിമര്‍ശനമുന്നയിക്കുന്നത്.



