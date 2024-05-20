മത്സരത്തില്‍ തോറ്റതിന്റെ നിരാശ ധോണിയുടെ മുഖത്ത് പ്രകടമായിരുന്നു. എതിര്‍ ടീമിലെ താരങ്ങള്‍ക്കും മാച്ച് ഒഫിഷ്യല്‍സിനും ഷെയ്ക്ക് ഹാന്‍ഡ് നല്‍കാനായി ചെന്നൈ താരങ്ങളെല്ലാം വരിയായി ഗ്രൗണ്ടിലേക്ക് വന്നു. ധോണിയാണ് വരിയില്‍ ആദ്യം നിന്നിരുന്നത്. നാടകീയ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയതിന്റെ ത്രില്ലില്‍ ആര്‍സിബി താരങ്ങള്‍ വലിയ ആഘോഷത്തിലായിരുന്നു.



MS Dhoni lost his cool , as he can't wait for another 30-45 secs for the handshake with @RCBTweets players !! Unexpected from Mahi Bhai . Many players & fans speaking about this incident now #RCBvsCSK #IPLPlayOffs pic.twitter.com/Cxx3yd4Wtb