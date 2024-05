LSG’s owner Sanjeev Goenka is agitated with KL Rahul for the loss against SRH.



He has right to be upset but can’t humiliate a senior Indian player like this publicly .



Cricket is NOT marwadi dhanda! #LSGvSRH #SRHvsLSG @IPL @BCCI @JayShah #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/2w8OEkgUF3