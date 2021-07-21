ബുധന്‍, 21 ജൂലൈ 2021
ചൈനയിൽ പ്രളയം: ട്രെയിനിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ 12 പേർ മരിച്ചു: വീഡിയോ

അഭിറാം മനോഹർ| Last Modified ബുധന്‍, 21 ജൂലൈ 2021 (15:03 IST)
ചൈനയിലെ സെങ്സോയിലുണ്ടായ പ്രളയത്തിൽ ട്രെയിനിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ 12 പേർ മരിച്ചു. 5 പേർക്ക് പരിക്കുകളുണ്ട്. പ്രളയത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ ട്രെയിനിന്റെ മേൽ ഭാഗം പൊളിച്ചുമാറ്റിയാണ് അതിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ മറ്റ് യാത്രക്കാരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. സബ്‌വെയിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ നൂറോളം പേരെ രക്ഷിച്ചു.പ്രളയത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് ഹെനൻ പ്രവിശ്യയിലെ 10 ദശലക്ഷം ആളുകളെ സൈന്യം ഒഴിപ്പിക്കുകയാണ്.

കനത്ത മഴയെ തുടർന്ന് ചൈനയി‌ലെ തെരുവുകളും റോഡുകളും വെള്ളത്തിനടിയിലായി. ആശയവിനിമയ സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ തകർന്നിരിക്കുകയാണ്. സെങ്സോ നഗരത്തിന് അടുത്തുള്ള യിഹെറ്റൻ ഡാം തകരാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് സൈന്യം മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി. കഴിഞ്ഞ 60 വർഷത്തിനിടെ സെങ്‌സോയിലുണ്ടാവുന്ന ഏറ്റവും ശക്തമായ മഴയാണിത്.




