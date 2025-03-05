വ്യാഴം, 6 മാര്‍ച്ച് 2025
Pakistan Suicide Bombing: പാക് സൈനിക കേന്ദ്രത്തില്‍ ചാവേറാക്രമണം; 12 പേര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

ബോംബുകള്‍ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച കാറുമായി രണ്ട് ചാവേറുകള്‍ സൈനിക താവളത്തിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചുകയറുകയായിരുന്നു

Pakistan Terrorist Attack
രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified ബുധന്‍, 5 മാര്‍ച്ച് 2025 (09:46 IST)
Pakistan Suicide Bombing: പാക്കിസ്ഥാനിലെ ഖൈബര്‍ പഖ്തൂണ്‍ഖ്വയിലെ സൈനിക താവളത്തില്‍ ചാവേറാക്രമണം. ഏഴ് കുട്ടികള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ 12 പേര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. മുപ്പതിലേറെ പേര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് ഇഫ്താര്‍ വിരുന്നിനു തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെയാണ് ബന്നു കന്റോണ്‍മെന്റില്‍ ഭീകരാക്രമണം നടന്നത്.

ബോംബുകള്‍ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച കാറുമായി രണ്ട് ചാവേറുകള്‍ സൈനിക താവളത്തിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചുകയറുകയായിരുന്നു. സൈനിക താവളത്തിലെ മതിലുകള്‍ ഇടിച്ചു തകര്‍ക്കുകയും ഏതാനും ഭീകരര്‍ അകത്തേക്കു കയറുകയും ചെയ്തതായി റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. പിന്നീട് നടന്ന ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലില്‍ ആറ് ഭീകരരെ പാക് സൈന്യം വധിച്ചതായും റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു.
തെഹ്രീക്-ഇ-താലിബാനുമായി ബന്ധമുള്ള ജയ്ഷ് അല്‍-ഫുര്‍സാന്‍ ആക്രമണത്തിന്റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം ഏറ്റെടുത്തതായി പിടിഐ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടില്‍ പറയുന്നു. പരുക്കേറ്റവരെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ സൈനിക താവളത്തിലേക്കുള്ള റോഡുകള്‍ അടച്ചു. പ്രദേശത്ത് അതീവ ജാഗ്രത പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.


