Pakistan Suicide Bombing: പാക് സൈനിക കേന്ദ്രത്തില്‍ ചാവേറാക്രമണം; 12 പേര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

തെഹ്രീക്-ഇ-താലിബാനുമായി ബന്ധമുള്ള ജയ്ഷ് അല്-ഫുര്സാന് ആക്രമണത്തിന്റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം ഏറ്റെടുത്തതായി പിടിഐ റിപ്പോര്ട്ടില് പറയുന്നു. പരുക്കേറ്റവരെ ആശുപത്രിയില് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില് സൈനിക താവളത്തിലേക്കുള്ള റോഡുകള് അടച്ചു. പ്രദേശത്ത് അതീവ ജാഗ്രത പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
#BREAKING: 9 killed and over 16 injured as Suicide bombers rammed two explosives-laden vehicles into the entrance gate of Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan. Hafiz Gul Bahadur group claims responsibility. Firing still underway inside the Bannu Military Cantt. pic.twitter.com/Xwxq6AVETh— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 4, 2025