ചൊവ്വ, 23 ജനുവരി 2024
വിജയം ആവര്‍ത്തിക്കാന്‍ വിശാല്‍, ആക്ഷന്‍ എന്റര്‍ടെയ്നറുമായി നടന്‍, പുതിയ ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ വിശേഷങ്ങള്‍

കെ ആര്‍ അനൂപ്| Last Modified ചൊവ്വ, 23 ജനുവരി 2024 (15:29 IST)
മാര്‍ക്ക് ആന്റണിയുടെ വിജയത്തിന് ശേഷം വിശാല്‍ നായകനായി എത്തുന്ന പുതിയ ചിത്രമാണ് 'രത്‌നം'.2007ല്‍ പ്രദര്‍ശനത്തിനെത്തിയ സൂപ്പര്‍ ഹിറ്റ് ചിത്രം താമര ഭരണിക്ക് ശേഷം സംവിധായകന്‍ ഹരിയും വിശാലും ഒന്നിക്കുന്ന സിനിമ എന്ന പ്രത്യേകത കൂടിയുണ്ട് ഇതിന്.ആക്ഷന്‍ പായ്ക്ക്ഡ് എന്റര്‍ടെയ്നര്‍ ആണ് ഒരുങ്ങുന്നത്.പ്രിയ ഭവാനി ശങ്കര്‍ നായികയായെത്തുന്ന ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ ഷൂട്ടിംഗ് പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി.

സിനിമയുടെ ആദ്യ ഷോട്ട് ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുള്ള പ്രമോ വീഡിയോ നിര്‍മ്മാതാക്കള്‍ പുറത്തുവിട്ടു. പൂര്‍ണ്ണമായും സംവിധായകന്‍ ഹരി ചിത്രമാണിത്. സംവിധായകന്റെ പതിവ് ചേരുവകള്‍ എല്ലാമുള്ള സിനിമ പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കാം. ത്രില്ലര്‍ വിഭാഗത്തില്‍പ്പെടുന്ന ചിത്രത്തില്‍ ഭവാനി ശങ്കര്‍ ആണ് നായിക.സമുദ്രക്കനി, ഗൗതം മേനോന്‍, യോഗി ബാബു തുടങ്ങിയ താരങ്ങളും മറ്റു പ്രധാന വേഷങ്ങളില്‍ എത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.
ദേവിശ്രീ പ്രസാദാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന് സംഗീതം ഒരുക്കുന്നത്.ഛായാഗ്രഹണം എം. സുകുമാര്‍. സ്റ്റണ്ട് കനല്‍കണ്ണന്‍, പീറ്റര്‍ ഹെയ്ന്‍, ദിലീപ് സുബ്ബരയ്യന്‍, വിക്കി.




