After the historic success of superstar #Rajinikanth's #Jailer, director #NelsonDilipkumar has been paid a whopping sum of ₹55 cr as advance for #Jailer2. #Thalaivar170 with #TJGnanavel #Thalaivar171 with #LokeshKanagaraj



Post completion of above films, Nelson Dilipkumar's… pic.twitter.com/3NqWlpdmD4