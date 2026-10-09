പ്രതിഷേധ തീയാകാൻ കോപ്പ് കൂട്ടി സിജെപി, പ്രതിഷേധം തുടരാൻ പ്രതിപക്ഷ പാർട്ടികൾ: മൗനം തുടർന്ന് ബിജെപി നേതൃത്വം

മുഖ്യ തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണര്‍ ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാറിനെതിരായ പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍ ദിനം പ്രതി രൂക്ഷമാകുമ്പോള്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയ പരിഹാരങ്ങളില്ലാതെ കേന്ദ്രം. പ്രതിപക്ഷ പാര്‍ട്ടികള്‍ രാജ്യതലസ്ഥാനത്ത് നടത്തുന്ന പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍ കഴിഞ്ഞ 3 ദിവസമായി തുടരുകയാണ്. രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി നയിക്കുന്ന ഈ പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പുറമെ ഒക്ടോബര്‍ 10ന് സിജെപിയും ഇടത് യുവജന സംഘടനകളും ചേര്‍ന്ന് നയിക്കുന്ന പ്രക്ഷോഭമാണ് വരാനിരിക്കുന്നത്. എന്നാല്‍ ഇതുവരെയും പ്രതിപക്ഷ പാര്‍ട്ടികളുടെ പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മറുപടി നല്‍കാന്‍ തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന്‍ തയ്യാറായിട്ടില്ല.

ഭരണഘടനാ പദവിയായ മുഖ്യ തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണറുടെ രാജി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുകൊണ്ടുള്ള പ്രതിഷേധത്തില്‍ സാങ്കേതികമായും രാഷ്ട്രീയമായും ഇടപെടാന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാരിനാകില്ല.അതിനാല്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയുടെയും പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന്റെയും വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങളെ പരിഹാസവും വിമര്‍ശനവും കൊണ്ടാണ് ബിജെപി നേരിടുന്നത്. കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ കൈവിട്ട് പോകാതിരിക്കാന്‍ പോലീസ് നടപടികളല്ലാതെ മറ്റൊന്നും സര്‍ക്കാരിന് മുന്നിലില്ല.

#WATCH | Delhi: Joint CP Nupur Prasad says, "We have received an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party. The application is regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. The protest was regarding the accountability of the CEC. This intimation was considered, and it was found that the intimation was given in a very short span of time, whereas as per the prescribed guideline, the intimation has to be received 10 days prior to the protest that is planned. Further, it is also important to mention that on an earlier occasion, when the Cockroach Janta Party was given permission to hold a protest there, they did not follow the lawful directions and did not follow their own undertakings given at that point in time. Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved. It is important to mention that in the New Delhi area, Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) is in operation, under which, to maintain public order and safety, a reasonable preventive restriction is in place. It is further important to mention that if anybody violates the provisions of Section 163 of the BNSS, then proper legal action will be taken against them."