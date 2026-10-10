പ്രതിഷേധം തുടങ്ങും മുൻപെ ഡൽഹിയിലെങ്ങും അറസ്റ്റുകൾ, വിമാനതാവളത്തിൽ ദീപ്കെയുടെ അറസ്റ്റ്, പിണറായി വിജയനടക്കം ഇടത് നേതാക്കളും കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ
ഡിജിറ്റല് കണ്ടന്റ് ക്രിയേറ്ററും യൂട്യുബറുമായ ധ്രുവ് റാഠിയെ പോലീസ് ഗുഡ്ഗാവിലെ വസതിയിലെത്തിയാണ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുതത്.
#WATCH | Delhi: On heavy security in the city ahead of CJP protest, CPI(M) MP John Brittas says, "It's not a blockade, it's a siege over the city. The entire city has been taken over by Amit Shah. Even an MP like me is not free to travel on the streets of Delhi. I have been blocked in at least 6 places. I am showing my ID cards to them (security personnel). Is this democracy? What is going on? Even in a country that is facing a war, I don't think there will be a situation like this. I am warning this Govt, if they go ahead with such oppressive measures, this agitation will turn into such an agitation that will throw them in the dustbin of history..."— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
ABHIJEET DIPKE, SAURAV DAS AND ASHUTOSH RANKA DETAINED FROM INSIDE THEIR FLIGHT ???? Shame on you @narendramodi @AmitShah https://t.co/hXl6bzh53i— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026