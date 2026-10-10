പ്രതിഷേധം തുടങ്ങും മുൻപെ ഡൽഹിയിലെങ്ങും അറസ്റ്റുകൾ, വിമാനതാവളത്തിൽ ദീപ്കെയുടെ അറസ്റ്റ്, പിണറായി വിജയനടക്കം ഇടത് നേതാക്കളും കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ

മുഖ്യ തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണര്‍ ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാറിന്റെ രാജി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുകൊണ്ടുള്ള സിജെപി പ്രതിഷേധം ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ ആരംഭിക്കും മുന്‍പ് തന്നെ അറസ്റ്റുകളുമായി ഡല്‍ഹി പോലീസ്. ഡിജിറ്റല്‍ കണ്ടന്റ് ക്രിയേറ്ററും യൂട്യുബറുമായ ധ്രുവ് റാഠിയെ പോലീസ് ഗുഡ്ഗാവിലെ വസതിയിലെത്തിയാണ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുതത്. സിജെപിയുടെ ലീഗല്‍ ഹെഡായ രത്‌നാ സിങ്ങിനെയും ഡല്‍ഹി പോലീസ് തടങ്കല്‍ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

#WATCH | Delhi: On heavy security in the city ahead of CJP protest, CPI(M) MP John Brittas says, "It's not a blockade, it's a siege over the city. The entire city has been taken over by Amit Shah. Even an MP like me is not free to travel on the streets of Delhi. I have been blocked in at least 6 places. I am showing my ID cards to them (security personnel). Is this democracy? What is going on? Even in a country that is facing a war, I don't think there will be a situation like this. I am warning this Govt, if they go ahead with such oppressive measures, this agitation will turn into such an agitation that will throw them in the dustbin of history..."