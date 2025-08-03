Zak Crawley Wicket: 'നീ വിചാരിക്കുന്ന പന്ത് എറിഞ്ഞു തരുമെന്ന് കരുതിയോ'; ഗില്ലിന്റെ തന്ത്രം ഫലം കണ്ടു, ഞെട്ടിച്ച് സിറാജ് (വീഡിയോ)

ഓപ്പണര്‍ സാക് ക്രോലിയെ (36 പന്തില്‍ 14) ആണ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനു നഷ്ടമായത്. മുഹമ്മദ് സിറാജ് ക്രോലിയെ ക്ലീന്‍ ബൗള്‍ഡ് ആക്കി. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ നായകന്‍ ശുഭ്മാന്‍ ഗില്ലിന്റെ തന്ത്രവും ക്രോലിയുടെ കുറ്റി തെറിപ്പിക്കുന്നതില്‍ നിര്‍ണായക പങ്കുവഹിച്ചു.



How fooled Crawley in the last over?



There was usual delay happening as the clock was ticking. Jaiswal was sent in deep at square leg position which Crawley saw. He was anticipitating a short ball but Siraj surprised him with a perfect yorker which he wasn't prepared for. pic.twitter.com/hZV25ibUeD