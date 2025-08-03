Zak Crawley Wicket: 'നീ വിചാരിക്കുന്ന പന്ത് എറിഞ്ഞു തരുമെന്ന് കരുതിയോ'; ഗില്ലിന്റെ തന്ത്രം ഫലം കണ്ടു, ഞെട്ടിച്ച് സിറാജ് (വീഡിയോ)

14-ാം ഓവറിലെ അഞ്ചാം പന്തിനു മുന്പ് ഗില്ലും സിറാജും ചേര്ന്ന് ഒരു കെണിയൊരുക്കി. യശസ്വി ജയ്സ്വാളിനെ സ്ക്വയര് ലെഗ് ഡീപ്പിലേക്ക് പ്ലേസ് ചെയ്തു. ഫീല്ഡില് മാറ്റം വരുത്തിയത് ശ്രദ്ധിച്ച ക്രോലി ഒരു ഷോര്ട്ട് ബോള് പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചാണ് നിന്നത്.
How Siraj fooled Crawley in the last over?— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) August 2, 2025
There was usual delay happening as the clock was ticking. Jaiswal was sent in deep at square leg position which Crawley saw. He was anticipitating a short ball but Siraj surprised him with a perfect yorker which he wasn't prepared for. pic.twitter.com/hZV25ibUeD
ആക്രമിച്ചു കളിക്കാന് പ്രേരിപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് സ്ക്വയര് ലെഗ് ഡീപ്പില് ക്യാച്ചിനുള്ള സാധ്യത സൃഷ്ടിക്കുകയാണ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പദ്ധതിയെന്ന് ക്രോലി കരുതി. എന്നാല് ഷോര്ട്ട് ബോള് പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചു നിന്ന് ക്രോലിയെ ഞെട്ടിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് സിറാജ് ഉഗ്രനൊരു യോര്ക്കര് എറിഞ്ഞു, ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ഓപ്പണര് ക്ലീന് ബൗള്ഡ് ! വീഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളില് വൈറലായിട്ടുണ്ട്.
Crawley didn’t want another over; Siraj made sure of it #SonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND #NayaIndia #DhaakadIndia #TeamIndia #ExtraaaInnings | @mdsirajofficial pic.twitter.com/uWi1v0CNYA— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 2, 2025