വ്യാഴം, 7 ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 2025
  1. കായികം
  2. ക്രിക്കറ്റ്‌
  3. ക്രിക്കറ്റ്‌ വാര്‍ത്ത

Zak Crawley Wicket: 'നീ വിചാരിക്കുന്ന പന്ത് എറിഞ്ഞു തരുമെന്ന് കരുതിയോ'; ഗില്ലിന്റെ തന്ത്രം ഫലം കണ്ടു, ഞെട്ടിച്ച് സിറാജ് (വീഡിയോ)

ഓപ്പണര്‍ സാക് ക്രോലിയെ (36 പന്തില്‍ 14) ആണ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനു നഷ്ടമായത്

Siraj, Zak Crawley, Shubman Gill, Siraj Zak Crawley Video
രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified ഞായര്‍, 3 ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 2025 (10:20 IST)

Zak Crawley Wicket: ഓവല്‍ ടെസ്റ്റ് പരിസമാപ്തിയിലേക്ക് എത്തുകയാണ്. 374 റണ്‍സ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യത്തിലേക്ക് ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്ന ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനു മൂന്നാം ദിനം കളി നിര്‍ത്തുമ്പോള്‍ ഒരു വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തില്‍ 50 റണ്‍സുണ്ട്. ഒന്‍പത് വിക്കറ്റുകള്‍ ശേഷിക്കെ ജയിക്കാന്‍ വേണ്ടത് 324 റണ്‍സ് കൂടി !

ഓപ്പണര്‍ സാക് ക്രോലിയെ (36 പന്തില്‍ 14) ആണ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനു നഷ്ടമായത്. മുഹമ്മദ് സിറാജ് ക്രോലിയെ ക്ലീന്‍ ബൗള്‍ഡ് ആക്കി. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ നായകന്‍ ശുഭ്മാന്‍ ഗില്ലിന്റെ തന്ത്രവും ക്രോലിയുടെ കുറ്റി തെറിപ്പിക്കുന്നതില്‍ നിര്‍ണായക പങ്കുവഹിച്ചു.
14-ാം ഓവറിലെ അഞ്ചാം പന്തിനു മുന്‍പ് ഗില്ലും സിറാജും ചേര്‍ന്ന് ഒരു കെണിയൊരുക്കി. യശസ്വി ജയ്‌സ്വാളിനെ സ്‌ക്വയര്‍ ലെഗ് ഡീപ്പിലേക്ക് പ്ലേസ് ചെയ്തു. ഫീല്‍ഡില്‍ മാറ്റം വരുത്തിയത് ശ്രദ്ധിച്ച ക്രോലി ഒരു ഷോര്‍ട്ട് ബോള്‍ പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചാണ് നിന്നത്.
ആക്രമിച്ചു കളിക്കാന്‍ പ്രേരിപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് സ്‌ക്വയര്‍ ലെഗ് ഡീപ്പില്‍ ക്യാച്ചിനുള്ള സാധ്യത സൃഷ്ടിക്കുകയാണ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പദ്ധതിയെന്ന് ക്രോലി കരുതി. എന്നാല്‍ ഷോര്‍ട്ട് ബോള്‍ പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചു നിന്ന് ക്രോലിയെ ഞെട്ടിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് സിറാജ് ഉഗ്രനൊരു യോര്‍ക്കര്‍ എറിഞ്ഞു, ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ഓപ്പണര്‍ ക്ലീന്‍ ബൗള്‍ഡ് ! വീഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വൈറലായിട്ടുണ്ട്.


അനുബന്ധ വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍


ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക :