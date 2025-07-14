ബുധന്‍, 16 ജൂലൈ 2025
Ben Stokes Sledging Shubman Gill: 'ഈ പരമ്പരയില്‍ എടുക്കേണ്ട റണ്‍സായി അവന്'; ഗില്ലിനെ സ്ലെഡ്ജ് ചെയ്ത് സ്റ്റോക്‌സ്, പിന്നാലെ വിക്കറ്റ്

അതേസമയം ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന്റെ സ്ലെഡ്ജിങ്ങിനു പിന്നാലെ ഗില്‍ പുറത്തായി

രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 14 ജൂലൈ 2025 (09:36 IST)
Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes Sledging Shubman Gill: ഇന്ത്യന്‍ നായകന്‍ ശുഭ്മാന്‍ ഗില്ലിനെ സ്ലെഡ്ജ് ചെയ്ത് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് നായകന്‍ ബെന്‍ സ്‌റ്റോക്‌സ്. ലോര്‍ഡ്‌സ് ടെസ്റ്റിന്റെ നാലാം ദിനം ഗില്‍ ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് സ്‌റ്റോക്‌സിന്റെ പൂഴിക്കടകന്‍.

ഈ പരമ്പരയ്ക്കു വേണ്ട റണ്‍സൊക്കെ ഗില്‍ എടുത്തുകഴിഞ്ഞെന്നാണ് സ്റ്റോക്‌സ് പറഞ്ഞത്. ' 600 റണ്‍സായി, ഈ പരമ്പരയ്ക്കുള്ള റണ്‍സൊക്കെ എടുത്തുകഴിഞ്ഞു. ഇവന് 600 റണ്‍സൊക്കെ ധാരാളം,' എന്നാണ് ഗില്‍ ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോള്‍ ബെന്‍ സ്റ്റോക്‌സ് പറഞ്ഞത്.
അതേസമയം ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന്റെ സ്ലെഡ്ജിങ്ങിനു പിന്നാലെ ഗില്‍ പുറത്തായി. ഒന്‍പത് പന്തില്‍ ആറ് റണ്‍സെടുത്ത ഗില്ലിനെ ബ്രണ്ടന്‍ കാര്‍സ് എല്‍ബിഡബ്‌ള്യുവിലൂടെ പുറത്താക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഒന്നാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സിലും ഗില്‍ നിരാശപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. 44 പന്തില്‍ 16 റണ്‍സാണ് ഒന്നാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സില്‍ ഗില്ലിന്റെ സമ്പാദ്യം.


