അതേസമയം ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന്റെ സ്ലെഡ്ജിങ്ങിനു പിന്നാലെ ഗില് പുറത്തായി. ഒന്പത് പന്തില് ആറ് റണ്സെടുത്ത ഗില്ലിനെ ബ്രണ്ടന് കാര്സ് എല്ബിഡബ്ള്യുവിലൂടെ പുറത്താക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഒന്നാം ഇന്നിങ്സിലും ഗില് നിരാശപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. 44 പന്തില് 16 റണ്സാണ് ഒന്നാം ഇന്നിങ്സില് ഗില്ലിന്റെ സമ്പാദ്യം.
"600 runs and he is done for the series." #BenDuckett throws some cheeky comments while bowling, will #ShubmanGill silence him with a strong statement by tour’s end?— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2025
Will #TeamIndia seize control on Day 5 and take a 2-1 lead in this thrilling Test series? #ENGvIND
… pic.twitter.com/xNI6BDO8bz