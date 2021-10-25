തിങ്കള്‍, 25 ഒക്‌ടോബര്‍ 2021
  1. വിനോദം
  2. സിനിമ
  3. മികച്ച സിനിമകള്‍

വിജയുടെ ബിഗിലിന് 2 വയസ്സ്, അധികമാരും കാണാത്ത ലൊക്കേഷന്‍ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍

കെ ആര്‍ അനൂപ്| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 25 ഒക്‌ടോബര്‍ 2021 (17:04 IST)

'ബിഗില്‍' എന്ന സ്പോര്‍ട്സ് ഡ്രാമയ്ക്കായി വിജയ് മൂന്നാം തവണയും അറ്റ്ലിയുമായി ഒന്നിച്ചപ്പോള്‍ മറ്റൊരു നല്ല സിനിമ ആസ്വദിക്കാന്‍ പ്രേക്ഷകര്‍ക്കായി. ചിത്രം റിലീസ് ആയി രണ്ടു വര്‍ഷങ്ങള്‍ തികയുകയാണ് ഇന്ന്. 'ബിഗില്‍' നിര്‍മ്മാതാക്കളായ എജിഎസ് എന്റര്‍ടൈന്‍മെന്റ് അധികമാരും കാണാത്ത ലൊക്കേഷന്‍ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ ആരാധകര്‍ക്കായി പങ്കുവെച്ചു.വിജയ്, ആറ്റ്ലി, വിവേക് എന്നിവരെ പുറത്തുവന്ന ഫോട്ടോകളില്‍ കാണാന്‍ ആകുന്നു.
എ ജി എസ് എന്റര്‍ടൈന്‍മെന്റിന്റെ ബാനറില്‍ 2019 ല്‍ ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതല്‍ കളക്ഷന്‍ നേടിയ ചിത്രങ്ങളിലൊന്നായിരുന്നു ബിഗില്‍.റിലീസ് ചെയ്ത ആദ്യ മൂന്ന് ദിവസങ്ങളില്‍ ബിഗിലിന്റെ ബോക്‌സ് ഓഫീസ് കളക്ഷന്‍ 100 കോടി കടന്നിരുന്നു. ചിത്രം ലോകമെമ്പാടുമായി മൊത്തം 300 കോടി രൂപ കളക്ഷനും നേടി.


അനുബന്ധ വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍


ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക :