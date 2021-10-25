വിജയുടെ ബിഗിലിന് 2 വയസ്സ്, അധികമാരും കാണാത്ത ലൊക്കേഷന്‍ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍

#2YearsofBigil calls for some BTS photos!! The one the only!! #Thalapathy @actorvijay #Verithanam #2YearsOfIndustryHitBigil pic.twitter.com/O7MOCFDQeq

#2YearsofBigil calls for some BTS photos!! Here is one with #ActorVivek!! So glad to have been able to work with him! What a legend!#2YearsOfIndustryHitBigil pic.twitter.com/Vi8A24HhVW