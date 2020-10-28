കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി സ്മൃതി ഇറാനിക്ക് കൊവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. മന്ത്രി തന്നെയാണ് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ ഈ വിവരം അറിയിച്ചത്. താനുമായി അടുത്ത സമ്പർക്കം പുലർത്തിയവർ കൊവിഡ് ടെസ്റ്റ് നടത്തണമെന്നും മന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest

