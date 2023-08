ഒ.ടി.ടിയിലേക്ക് 'പോര്‍ തൊഴില്‍' ! റിലീസിന് എത്തുന്നത് ഈ ദിവസം

The wait is over! The Thriller Sensation that Shattered Box Office Records, "Por Thozhil" is streaming on Sony LIV from Aug 11th.#PorThozhilOnSonyLIV #PorThozhil #SonyLIV @ApplauseSocial #E4Experiments @epriusstudio @nairsameer @SegalDeepak @e4echennai @cvsarathi pic.twitter.com/LOthMauGbD