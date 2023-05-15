തിങ്കള്‍, 15 മെയ് 2023
2023ല്‍ 100 കോടി പിന്നിടുന്ന നാലാമത്തെ ഹിന്ദി ചിത്രം,'ദി കേരള സ്റ്റോറി' പുതിയ ഉയരങ്ങളില്‍

കെ ആര്‍ അനൂപ്| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 15 മെയ് 2023 (14:54 IST)
9 ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് 100 കോടി ക്ലബ്ബില്‍ 'ദി കേരള സ്റ്റോറി'. വിവാദങ്ങള്‍ സിനിമയ്ക്ക് ഗുണം ചെയ്തു എന്നുവേണം കണക്കുകൂട്ടാന്‍.113 കോടിയും കടന്ന് മുന്നോട്ടു. ആദ്യ ഒരാഴ്ച കൊണ്ട് തന്നെ 93.7 കോടിയിലധികം നേടി നിര്‍മ്മാതാവിന് ലാഭം ഉണ്ടാക്കാന്‍ 'ദി കേരള സ്റ്റോറി'എന്ന സിനിമയ്ക്ക് ആയി.
രണ്ടാം ആഴ്ചയില്‍ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച 12.35 കോടിയും ശനിയാഴ്ച 19.50 കോടിയും നേടി. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ബോക്‌സ് ഓഫീസിലെ കണക്ക് മാത്രമാണിത്.112.99 കോടിയാണ് ആകെ മൊത്തം ഉള്ള കളക്ഷന്‍.

സുദീപ്തോ സെന്‍ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത 'ദി കേരള സ്റ്റോറി' ആദ്യ ദിനം 7.5 കോടി നേടിയിരുന്നു. 2023ലെ 100 കോടി ക്ലബ്ബില്‍ എത്തുന്ന നാലാമത്തെ ഹിന്ദി ചിത്രമായി കേരള സ്റ്റോറി.പത്താന്‍ ഒന്നാമതും തു ജൂതി മെയിന്‍ മക്കാര്‍, കിസികാ ഭായ് കിസികി ??ജാന്‍ തൊട്ടടുത്തുള്ള സ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലും ആണ്.

മെയ് അഞ്ചിനാണ് കേരള സ്റ്റോറി പ്രദര്‍ശനത്തിന് എത്തിയത്.








