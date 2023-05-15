2023ല്‍ 100 കോടി പിന്നിടുന്ന നാലാമത്തെ ഹിന്ദി ചിത്രം,'ദി കേരള സ്റ്റോറി' പുതിയ ഉയരങ്ങളില്‍

Shalini Unnikrishnan from #TheKeralaStory ❤️ pic.twitter.com/halv5y3X0H— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 7, 2023
For Mother's day this year mixing up Reel and Real ❤️ #happymothersday— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 14, 2023
A big thank you from my reel and real life mommy's and paati/naani/amoomas for making this mother's day a BLOCKBUSTER with #TheKeralaStory ....to mother's and daughters all over the world who have been… pic.twitter.com/k3ZQ3GDcgB
And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make… pic.twitter.com/qYBp3B3owQ— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023