ചൊവ്വ, 15 ഫെബ്രുവരി 2022
ഓസീസ് താരം ഗ്ലെന്‍ മാക്‌സ്വെല്ലിന്റെ കല്ല്യാണക്കുറി തമിഴില്‍; വിവാഹം മാര്‍ച്ച് 27 ന്

രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified ചൊവ്വ, 15 ഫെബ്രുവരി 2022 (09:39 IST)

ഓസീസ് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടീം ഓള്‍റൗണ്ടറും ഐപിഎല്ലില്‍ റോയല്‍ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്‌സ് ബാംഗ്ലൂരിന്റെ താരവുമായ ഗ്ലെന്‍ മാക്‌സ്വെല്‍ വിവാഹിതനാകുന്നു. പ്രണയസഖിയും ഇന്ത്യക്കാരിയുമായ വിനി രാമനെയാണ് മാക്‌സ്വെല്‍ വിവാഹം കഴിക്കുന്നത്. തമിഴ്‌നാട് സ്വദേശിനിയാണ് വിനി രാമന്‍.
ഇരുവരുടേയും വിവാഹ ക്ഷണക്കത്താണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ വൈറലായിരിക്കുന്നത്. തമിഴിലാണ് കല്ല്യാണക്കുറി. മാര്‍ച്ച് 27 നാണ് വിനിയുടെ കഴുത്തില്‍ മാക്‌സ്വെല്‍ താലി ചാര്‍ത്തുന്നത്. 11.35 നും 12.35 നും ഇടയിലാണ് ശുഭ മുഹൂര്‍ത്തം.



