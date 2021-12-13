'വിജയ് പര്വ്' എന്ന പേരില് ഇന്ത്യാ ഗേറ്റില് നടന്ന പരിപാടിയില് ഈ പ്രസംഗം പൊതുജനത്തെ കേള്പ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഡിസംബര് ഏഴിന് വൈകീട്ടാണ് അദ്ദേഹം പ്രസംഗിച്ചത്. എട്ടിന് ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12.22-ന് കൂനൂരിലാണ് അപകടമരണമുണ്ടായത്. ''നമുക്ക് നമ്മുടെ സൈന്യങ്ങളില് അഭിമാനമുണ്ട്, നമുക്ക് ഒരുമിച്ച് വിജയം ആഘോഷിക്കാം'' എന്നു പറഞ്ഞാണ് റാവത്ത് പ്രസംഗം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചത്.
