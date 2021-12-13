തിങ്കള്‍, 13 ഡിസം‌ബര്‍ 2021
  1. വാര്‍ത്താലോകം
  2. വാര്‍ത്ത
  3. ദേശീയം

'നമുക്ക് നമ്മുടെ സൈന്യത്തില്‍ വിശ്വാസമുണ്ട്'; മരിക്കുന്നതിന് മുന്‍പ് റാവത്ത് പ്രസംഗിച്ചത് ഇങ്ങനെ, അവസാന പ്രസംഗ വീഡിയോ പുറത്ത്

രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 13 ഡിസം‌ബര്‍ 2021 (08:22 IST)

സംയുക്തസേനാ മേധാവി ജനറല്‍ ബിപിന്‍ റാവത്ത് വ്യാമസേനാ ഹെലികോപ്റ്റര്‍ അപകടത്തില്‍ മരിക്കുന്നതിനു മണിക്കൂറുകള്‍ മുന്‍പ് നടത്തിയ പൊതുപ്രസംഗം കരസേനാ പുറത്തുവിട്ടു. മരിക്കുന്നതിനു മുന്‍പ് റാവത്ത് നടത്തിയ അവസാന പ്രസംഗമെന്ന നിലയിലാണ് വീഡിയോ പുറത്തുവിട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. 1971 ലെ ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് വിമോചന യുദ്ധത്തിന്റെ 50-ാം വാര്‍ഷികത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് നടത്തിയ പ്രസംഗ വീഡിയോയാണ് ഇത്. ഒരു മിനിറ്റും ഒന്‍പത് സെക്കന്‍ഡുമാണ് വീഡിയോയുടെ ദൈര്‍ഘ്യം.
'വിജയ് പര്‍വ്' എന്ന പേരില്‍ ഇന്ത്യാ ഗേറ്റില്‍ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയില്‍ ഈ പ്രസംഗം പൊതുജനത്തെ കേള്‍പ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഡിസംബര്‍ ഏഴിന് വൈകീട്ടാണ് അദ്ദേഹം പ്രസംഗിച്ചത്. എട്ടിന് ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12.22-ന് കൂനൂരിലാണ് അപകടമരണമുണ്ടായത്. ''നമുക്ക് നമ്മുടെ സൈന്യങ്ങളില്‍ അഭിമാനമുണ്ട്, നമുക്ക് ഒരുമിച്ച് വിജയം ആഘോഷിക്കാം'' എന്നു പറഞ്ഞാണ് റാവത്ത് പ്രസംഗം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചത്.



അനുബന്ധ വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍


ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക :