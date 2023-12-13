Fact Check: 'കേരളത്തിലെ ഹിന്ദുക്കളുടെ അവസ്ഥ ഇതാണ്'; പ്രചരിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രം വ്യാജം, ഇതാണ് സത്യാവസ്ഥ

അച്ഛനെ കാണാതായതിനെ തുടര്ന്ന് കരഞ്ഞ കുട്ടിയെ ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനാണ് ഈ വീഡിയോയില് കാണുന്നത്. ബസ് എടുക്കാന് തുടങ്ങിയപ്പോള് തന്റെ അച്ഛനെ കാണാതെ കുട്ടി കരഞ്ഞു. ഏതാനും സെക്കന്ഡുകള്ക്കുള്ളില് അച്ഛന് തിരിച്ചെത്തി ബസില് കയറി. തുടര്ന്ന് പൊലീസിനോട് നന്ദി പറയുകയാണ് കുട്ടി. ഈ സമയത്ത് പൊലീസ് കുട്ടിയെ കരയരുതെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ് ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ട്. ഒടുവില് പൊലീസിനോട് യാത്ര പറഞ്ഞാണ് കുട്ടി പോയത്. ഇതിനെയാണ് സംഘപരിവാര് പേജുകളും തീവ്ര ഹിന്ദുത്വ അക്കൗണ്ടുകളും മറ്റൊരു രീതിയില് പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.
A video of Sabarimala rush where a kid is seen crying and seeking help to find his father and the police personnel consoling the kid is shared with misleading context.— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 12, 2023
Hello @TheKeralaPolice
These accounts are trying to incite people online by misrepresenting the video. pic.twitter.com/FIoRpo7Xfd