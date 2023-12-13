ബുധന്‍, 13 ഡിസം‌ബര്‍ 2023
Fact Check: 'കേരളത്തിലെ ഹിന്ദുക്കളുടെ അവസ്ഥ ഇതാണ്'; പ്രചരിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രം വ്യാജം, ഇതാണ് സത്യാവസ്ഥ

അച്ഛനെ കാണാതായതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് കരഞ്ഞ കുട്ടിയെ ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനാണ് ഈ വീഡിയോയില്‍ കാണുന്നത്

രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified ബുധന്‍, 13 ഡിസം‌ബര്‍ 2023 (08:40 IST)

Fact Check: ശബരിമലയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ദേശീയ തലത്തില്‍ അടക്കം വ്യാജ വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നു. ശബരിമലയില്‍ വെച്ച് പിതാവിനെ നഷ്ടമായ കുട്ടി കരയുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചാണ് തീവ്ര ഹിന്ദുത്വ അനുയായികള്‍ വ്യാജ വാര്‍ത്ത പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. 'കേരളത്തിലെ ഹിന്ദുക്കളുടെ അവസ്ഥ ഇതാണ്. ഒരു കുട്ടിയോട് പോലും അവര്‍ കരുണ കാണിക്കുന്നില്ല' എന്ന ക്യാപ്ഷനോടെയാണ് ദേശീയ തലത്തില്‍ ഈ ചിത്രം പ്രചരിക്കുന്നത്. കേരളത്തിലെ ബിജെപി അനുകൂല പേജുകളിലും ഈ ചിത്രം ദുഷ്ടലാക്കോടെ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. 'കന്നിമല ചവിട്ടാന്‍ വന്ന കുഞ്ഞ് അയ്യപ്പന് നേരിടേണ്ടി വന്ന ദുരിതം' എന്നാണ് ബിജെപി അനുകൂല പേജുകളില്‍ ഈ ചിത്രത്തിനു നല്‍കിയിരിക്കുന്ന ക്യാപ്ഷന്‍. എന്നാല്‍ ഇതിന്റെ സത്യാവസ്ഥ എന്താണ്?
അച്ഛനെ കാണാതായതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് കരഞ്ഞ കുട്ടിയെ ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനാണ് ഈ വീഡിയോയില്‍ കാണുന്നത്. ബസ് എടുക്കാന്‍ തുടങ്ങിയപ്പോള്‍ തന്റെ അച്ഛനെ കാണാതെ കുട്ടി കരഞ്ഞു. ഏതാനും സെക്കന്‍ഡുകള്‍ക്കുള്ളില്‍ അച്ഛന്‍ തിരിച്ചെത്തി ബസില്‍ കയറി. തുടര്‍ന്ന് പൊലീസിനോട് നന്ദി പറയുകയാണ് കുട്ടി. ഈ സമയത്ത് പൊലീസ് കുട്ടിയെ കരയരുതെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ് ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ട്. ഒടുവില്‍ പൊലീസിനോട് യാത്ര പറഞ്ഞാണ് കുട്ടി പോയത്. ഇതിനെയാണ് സംഘപരിവാര്‍ പേജുകളും തീവ്ര ഹിന്ദുത്വ അക്കൗണ്ടുകളും മറ്റൊരു രീതിയില്‍ പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.

ഫാക്ട് ചെക്കര്‍ മുഹമ്മദ് സുബൈര്‍ ഈ വീഡിയോയുടെയും ചിത്രങ്ങളുടെയും യാഥാര്‍ഥ്യം വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി എക്‌സ് പ്ലാറ്റ്‌ഫോമില്‍ പോസ്റ്റിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. ചിത്രങ്ങളും വീഡിയോയും വ്യാജമായി പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അക്കൗണ്ടുകള്‍, പേജുകള്‍ എന്നിവ മുഹമ്മദ് സുബൈര്‍ എക്‌സില്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചു.



