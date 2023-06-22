30 കിലോ ശരീരഭാരം കുറച്ചെന്ന് നടി പാര്‍വതി.ആര്‍.കൃഷ്ണ.ഗര്‍ഭ കാലത്തോടെയാണ് 84-86 കിലോയോളം ശരീരഭാരം വര്‍ധിച്ചത്. പ്രസവശേഷം വെയിറ്റ് കുറച്ച് കുറഞ്ഞയെങ്കിലും 57 കിലോയിലേക്ക് എത്തിയ യാത്രയില്‍ സ്വയം അഭിമാനം കൊള്ളുകയാണ് നടി. 28 മുതല്‍ 30 കിലോയോളം ശരീരഭാരം കുറയ്ക്കാന്‍ ആയതില്‍ പാര്‍വതി സന്തോഷത്തിലാണ്. നിരവധി ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടുകള്‍ ചെയ്യാറുള്ള നടി തന്റെ പുതിയ ചിത്രങ്ങളുമായി എത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. 30 കിലോ ശരീരഭാരം കുറച്ചെന്ന് നടി പാര്‍വതി.ആര്‍.കൃഷ്ണ.ഗര്‍ഭ കാലത്തോടെയാണ് 84-86 കിലോയോളം ശരീരഭാരം വര്‍ധിച്ചത്. പ്രസവശേഷം വെയിറ്റ് കുറച്ച് കുറഞ്ഞയെങ്കിലും 57 കിലോയിലേക്ക് എത്തിയ യാത്രയില്‍ സ്വയം അഭിമാനം കൊള്ളുകയാണ് നടി. 28 മുതല്‍ 30 കിലോയോളം ശരീരഭാരം കുറയ്ക്കാന്‍ ആയതില്‍ പാര്‍വതി സന്തോഷത്തിലാണ്. നിരവധി ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടുകള്‍ ചെയ്യാറുള്ള നടി തന്റെ പുതിയ ചിത്രങ്ങളുമായി എത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്.





86Kg-ല്‍ നിന്ന് 57Kg-ലേക്കുള്ള മാറ്റത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അതിന് നടത്തിയ ശ്രമങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് ഒക്കെ പറയുകയാണ് പാര്‍വതി പുതിയ യൂട്യൂബ് വീഡിയോയില്‍.



തന്നെ സഹായിച്ച ഡയറ്റ് പ്ലാന്‍ ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭക്ഷണ ആശയങ്ങള്‍ മുതല്‍ സ്മാര്‍ട്ട് ഈറ്റിംഗ് നുറുങ്ങുകള്‍ വരെപാര്‍വതി വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു.

തന്നെ സഹായിച്ച ഡയറ്റ് പ്ലാന്‍ ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭക്ഷണ ആശയങ്ങള്‍ മുതല്‍ സ്മാര്‍ട്ട് ഈറ്റിംഗ് നുറുങ്ങുകള്‍ വരെപാര്‍വതി വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു.

സീരിയലുകളിലും സജീവമായ താരം പത്തനംത്തിട്ട സ്വദേശിയാണ്. ഇടയ്ക്കിടെ തന്റെ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട് ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ നടി പങ്കു വയ്ക്കാറുണ്ട്.

30 കിലോ ശരീരഭാരം കുറച്ചെന്ന് നടി പാര്‍വതി.ആര്‍.കൃഷ്ണ, വീഡിയോ