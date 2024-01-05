'Kaathal The Core' OTT Response: 'എന്തൊരു നടനാണ് ഇയാള്‍' ഒ.ടി.ടി റിലീസിനു പിന്നാലെ മമ്മൂട്ടിക്ക് മലയാളത്തിനു പുറത്തുനിന്നും കൈയടി; ജിയോ ബേബിയുടെ ധൈര്യത്തിനും സല്യൂട്ട് !

'ചെറിയൊരു ഇന്‍ഡസ്ട്രിയായിട്ടും കാമ്പുള്ള സിനിമകള്‍ ചെയ്യുന്നതില്‍ മലയാളികള്‍ എന്നും മുന്നിലാണ്' ഒരു പ്രേക്ഷകന്‍ കുറിച്ചു.



ക്ലൈമാക്‌സിനു മുന്‍പത്തെ രംഗത്തില്‍ മമ്മൂട്ടി കരയുന്ന ഭാഗങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചാണ് പ്രശസ്ത സിനിമ നിരൂപകനായ ക്രിസ്റ്റഫര്‍ കനഗരാജ് രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്.



'എന്തൊരു രംഗം, പൂര്‍ണത' എന്നാണ് ഈ വീഡിയോയ്ക്ക് ക്രിസ്റ്റഫര്‍ കനഗരാജ് നല്‍കിയിരിക്കുന്ന അടിക്കുറിപ്പ്. 'എങ്ങനെയാണ് ഇത്തരമൊരു വിവാദമാകാന്‍ സാധ്യതയുള്ള വിഷയം സിനിമയാക്കിയത്' തമിഴ്‌നാട്ടില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള പ്രേക്ഷക കമന്റ് ചെയ്തു.



#KaathalTheCore @mammukka u are the best Very bold film , Tamil cinema la Intha matri padam vara chance illa only @ikamalhaasan sir did,kamal sir pls again concentrate good cinema like mammukka.pls don’t join with commercial koopai heros We don’t want 600cr crap movies pic.twitter.com/5QivizV0OT

He's in the phase of madness and he's proving it to every extent. Bark more dogs it's nice to hear those #KaathalTheCore @mammukka pic.twitter.com/GmGlRY60p7