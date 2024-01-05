വെള്ളി, 5 ജനുവരി 2024
'Kaathal The Core' OTT Response: 'എന്തൊരു നടനാണ് ഇയാള്‍' ഒ.ടി.ടി റിലീസിനു പിന്നാലെ മമ്മൂട്ടിക്ക് മലയാളത്തിനു പുറത്തുനിന്നും കൈയടി; ജിയോ ബേബിയുടെ ധൈര്യത്തിനും സല്യൂട്ട് !

കാതലില്‍ ജ്യോതികയാണ് മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ നായിക. മമ്മൂട്ടിക്കമ്പനിയാണ് നിര്‍മാണം

രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified വെള്ളി, 5 ജനുവരി 2024 (13:53 IST)

'Kaathal The Core' OTT Release Response: ഒ.ടി.ടി. റിലീസിനു പിന്നാലെ മമ്മൂട്ടി ചിത്രം കാതല്‍: ദി കോറിന് മലയാളത്തിനു പുറത്തുനിന്നും പ്രശംസ. സമൂഹം ചര്‍ച്ച ചെയ്യേണ്ട വളരെ പ്രസക്തമായ വിഷയത്തെ ഗംഭീരമായി അവതരിപ്പിച്ചെന്നാണ് കേരളത്തിനു പുറത്തുള്ള പ്രേക്ഷകര്‍ പോലും അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. സൗത്ത് ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഒരു സൂപ്പര്‍താരം തന്നെ ഹോമോ സെക്ഷ്വലായി അഭിനയിക്കാന്‍ കാണിച്ച ധൈര്യം പ്രശംസിക്കപ്പെടേണ്ടതാണെന്നും നിരവധി പേര്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

'ചെറിയൊരു ഇന്‍ഡസ്ട്രിയായിട്ടും കാമ്പുള്ള സിനിമകള്‍ ചെയ്യുന്നതില്‍ മലയാളികള്‍ എന്നും മുന്നിലാണ്' ഒരു പ്രേക്ഷകന്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

ക്ലൈമാക്‌സിനു മുന്‍പത്തെ രംഗത്തില്‍ മമ്മൂട്ടി കരയുന്ന ഭാഗങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചാണ് പ്രശസ്ത സിനിമ നിരൂപകനായ ക്രിസ്റ്റഫര്‍ കനഗരാജ് രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്.

'എന്തൊരു രംഗം, പൂര്‍ണത' എന്നാണ് ഈ വീഡിയോയ്ക്ക് ക്രിസ്റ്റഫര്‍ കനഗരാജ് നല്‍കിയിരിക്കുന്ന അടിക്കുറിപ്പ്. 'എങ്ങനെയാണ് ഇത്തരമൊരു വിവാദമാകാന്‍ സാധ്യതയുള്ള വിഷയം സിനിമയാക്കിയത്' തമിഴ്‌നാട്ടില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള പ്രേക്ഷക കമന്റ് ചെയ്തു.
കാതലില്‍ ജ്യോതികയാണ് മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ നായിക. മമ്മൂട്ടിക്കമ്പനിയാണ് നിര്‍മാണം. തിയറ്ററുകളിലും മികച്ച പ്രതികരണമാണ് ചിത്രത്തിനു ലഭിച്ചത്. ഒരു ഓഫ് ബീറ്റ് ചിത്രമായിട്ടു കൂടി ബോക്‌സ്ഓഫീസില്‍ വിജയിക്കാന്‍ കാതലിന് സാധിച്ചിരുന്നു.


