വിഷ്ണു മഞ്ചുവിനെ പ്രധാന കഥാപാത്രമാക്കി മുകേഷ് കുമാര്‍ സിങ് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന കണ്ണപ്പ 1000 കോടി ബജറ്റിലാണ് ഒരുക്കുന്നത്. കണ്ണപ്പ എന്ന ശിവ ഭക്തന്റെ കഥ പറയുന്ന ചിത്രം 1976 ല്‍ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ തെലുങ്ക് ചിത്രം ഭക്ത കണ്ണപ്പയ്ക്കുള്ള സമര്‍പ്പണം എന്ന നിലയിലാണ് ഒരുങ്ങുന്നത്. 2025 ഏപ്രില്‍ 25 നു വേള്‍ഡ് വൈഡായി ചിത്രം റിലീസ് ചെയ്യും.



