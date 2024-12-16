തിങ്കള്‍, 16 ഡിസം‌ബര്‍ 2024
Mohanlal in Kannappa: 'കിരാത പ്രതിഭ'; ഞെട്ടിക്കാന്‍ മോഹന്‍ലാല്‍, 'കണ്ണപ്പ'യിലെ ലുക്ക് എങ്ങനെയുണ്ട്?

വിഷ്ണു മഞ്ചുവിനെ പ്രധാന കഥാപാത്രമാക്കി മുകേഷ് കുമാര്‍ സിങ് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന കണ്ണപ്പ 1000 കോടി ബജറ്റിലാണ് ഒരുക്കുന്നത്

രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 16 ഡിസം‌ബര്‍ 2024 (13:34 IST)

Kannappa Movie Mohanlal Look: മുകേഷ് കുമാര്‍ സിങ് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന 'കണ്ണപ്പ'യിലെ മോഹന്‍ലാലിന്റെ ഫസ്റ്റ്‌ലുക്ക് പുറത്ത്. കിരാതയെന്നാണ് മോഹന്‍ലാല്‍ കഥാപാത്രത്തിന്റെ പേര്. 'പാശുപതാസ്ത്രത്തില്‍ പ്രവീണന്‍ വിജയികള്‍ക്കും വിജയന്‍ വനത്തിലെ കിരാത പ്രതിഭ' എന്നാണ് മലയാളത്തില്‍ മോഹന്‍ലാലിന്റെ കഥാപാത്രത്തിനു നല്‍കിയിരിക്കുന്ന അടിക്കുറിപ്പ്.

വിഷ്ണു മഞ്ചുവിനെ പ്രധാന കഥാപാത്രമാക്കി മുകേഷ് കുമാര്‍ സിങ് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന കണ്ണപ്പ 1000 കോടി ബജറ്റിലാണ് ഒരുക്കുന്നത്. കണ്ണപ്പ എന്ന ശിവ ഭക്തന്റെ കഥ പറയുന്ന ചിത്രം 1976 ല്‍ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ തെലുങ്ക് ചിത്രം ഭക്ത കണ്ണപ്പയ്ക്കുള്ള സമര്‍പ്പണം എന്ന നിലയിലാണ് ഒരുങ്ങുന്നത്. 2025 ഏപ്രില്‍ 25 നു വേള്‍ഡ് വൈഡായി ചിത്രം റിലീസ് ചെയ്യും.
സൂപ്പര്‍ താരങ്ങളായ അക്ഷയ് കുമാര്‍, പ്രഭാസ് തുടങ്ങിയവരും കണ്ണപ്പയില്‍ അതിഥി വേഷത്തില്‍ എത്തുന്നുണ്ട്. മോഹന്‍ലാലിന്റേതും കാമിയോ റോള്‍ ആണെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. 24 ഫ്രെയിംസ് ഫാക്ടറി, എവിഎ എന്റര്‍ടെയ്ന്‍മെന്റ് എന്നീ ബാനറുകളിലാണ് നിര്‍മാണം. ഷെല്‍ഡന്‍ ചാവു ആണ് ഛായാഗ്രഹണം.


