തനിക്ക് കൊവിഡ് പോസിറ്റീവാണെന്ന് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത് ആർടി‌പിസിആർ കിറ്റിന്റെ പിഴവ് മൂലമാണെന്ന് തെലുങ്ക് സൂപ്പർതാരം ചിരഞ്ജീവി. നടന് തിങ്കളാഴ്‌ച്ച കൊവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചെങ്കിലും പിന്നീട് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിൽ നെഗറ്റീവ് ആവുകയായിരുന്നു. മൂന്ന് തവണ ഡോക്‌ടർമാർ പരിശോധിച്ചപ്പോളും ഫലം നെഗറ്റീവ് തന്നെയായിരുന്നു. നടൻ ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled !

