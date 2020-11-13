ഞായര്‍, 15 നവം‌ബര്‍ 2020
  1. വിനോദം
  2. സിനിമ
  3. സിനിമാ വാര്‍ത്ത

ആർടി‌പി‌സിആറിന് തെറ്റ് പറ്റി, നടൻ ചിരഞ്ജീവിയുടെ കൊവിഡ് ഫലം നെഗറ്റീവ്

അഭിറാം മനോഹർ| Last Modified വെള്ളി, 13 നവം‌ബര്‍ 2020 (11:17 IST)
തനിക്ക് കൊവിഡ് പോസിറ്റീവാണെന്ന് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത് ആർടി‌പിസിആർ കിറ്റിന്റെ പിഴവ് മൂലമാണെന്ന് തെലുങ്ക് സൂപ്പർതാരം ചിരഞ്ജീവി. നടന് തിങ്കളാഴ്‌ച്ച കൊവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചെങ്കിലും പിന്നീട് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിൽ നെഗറ്റീവ് ആവുകയായിരുന്നു. മൂന്ന് തവണ ഡോക്‌ടർമാർ പരിശോധിച്ചപ്പോളും ഫലം നെഗറ്റീവ് തന്നെയായിരുന്നു. നടൻ ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.


അനുബന്ധ വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍


ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക :