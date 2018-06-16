താരദമ്പതികളെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് നിരവധി പേർ രംഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് കോഹ്‌ലി വീഡിയോ പങ്കിട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. സമീപത്തുകൂടി പോയ കാറിൽ നിന്ന് കുറച്ചുപേർ റോഡിലേക്ക് മാലിന്യം വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞതാണ് അനുഷ്‌ക ചോദ്യം ചെയ്‌തത്. നിങ്ങളെന്താണ് മാലിന്യം റോഡിൽ വലിച്ചെറിയുന്നത്? പ്ലാസ്‌റ്റിക് എന്തിനാണ് ഇങ്ങനെ വലിച്ചെറിയുന്നത്? ഡസ്‌ബിനിൽ മാത്രം മാലിന്യം നിക്ഷേപിക്കുക എന്ന മുന്നറിയിപ്പും താരം കൊടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

'റോഡിൽ മാലിന്യം നിക്ഷേപിച്ചവരെ കാണാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞെന്നും അവരെ വിലക്കുകയും ചെയ്‌തു. ലക്ഷ്വറി കാറിൽ യാത്ര ചെയ്ത് ഇത്തരം തല തിരിഞ്ഞ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളാണു ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഈ ആളുകൾ നമ്മുടെ രാജ്യം ശുദ്ധമായി നിലനിർത്തുമോ? ഇതുപോലെ എന്തെങ്കിലും മോശമായ പ്രവർത്തനം നമ്മുടെ ചുറ്റുപാടിൽ നടക്കുന്നതുകണ്ടാൽ അതിനെതിരെ പ്രതികരിക്കണമെന്നും ഇതെക്കുറിച്ച് അവബോധം നൽകണ'മെന്നും കോഹ്‌ലി ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba