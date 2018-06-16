വിനോദം » സിനിമ » കാര്യം നിസ്സാരം

മാലിന്യം റോഡിലേക്ക് വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞവരെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത് അനുഷ്ക; വീഡിയോ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്ത് കോഹ്‌ലി

ശനി, 16 ജൂണ്‍ 2018 (18:45 IST)

കാറിൽ നിന്ന് റോഡിലേക്ക് മാലിന്യം വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞവരെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്‌ത് അനുഷ്‌ക ശർമ. ചോദ്യം ചെയ്‌തതിന് ശേഷം മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകാനും താരം മറന്നില്ല. ഇതിന്റെ വീഡിയോ പുറത്തുവിട്ടത് ഭർത്താവും ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടീം ക്യാപ്‌റ്റനുമായ വിരാട് കോഹ്‌ലിയാണ്.
 
താരദമ്പതികളെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് നിരവധി പേർ രംഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് കോഹ്‌ലി വീഡിയോ പങ്കിട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. സമീപത്തുകൂടി പോയ കാറിൽ നിന്ന് കുറച്ചുപേർ റോഡിലേക്ക് മാലിന്യം വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞതാണ് അനുഷ്‌ക ചോദ്യം ചെയ്‌തത്. നിങ്ങളെന്താണ് മാലിന്യം റോഡിൽ വലിച്ചെറിയുന്നത്? പ്ലാസ്‌റ്റിക് എന്തിനാണ് ഇങ്ങനെ വലിച്ചെറിയുന്നത്? ഡസ്‌ബിനിൽ മാത്രം മാലിന്യം നിക്ഷേപിക്കുക എന്ന മുന്നറിയിപ്പും താരം കൊടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.
 
'റോഡിൽ മാലിന്യം നിക്ഷേപിച്ചവരെ കാണാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞെന്നും അവരെ വിലക്കുകയും ചെയ്‌തു. ലക്ഷ്വറി കാറിൽ യാത്ര ചെയ്ത് ഇത്തരം തല തിരിഞ്ഞ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളാണു ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഈ ആളുകൾ നമ്മുടെ രാജ്യം ശുദ്ധമായി നിലനിർത്തുമോ? ഇതുപോലെ എന്തെങ്കിലും മോശമായ പ്രവർത്തനം നമ്മുടെ ചുറ്റുപാടിൽ നടക്കുന്നതുകണ്ടാൽ അതിനെതിരെ പ്രതികരിക്കണമെന്നും ഇതെക്കുറിച്ച് അവബോധം നൽകണ'മെന്നും  കോഹ്‌ലി ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.



