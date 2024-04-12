വെള്ളി, 12 ഏപ്രില്‍ 2024
Virat Kohli: കളി തോറ്റെങ്കിലും മനം കവര്‍ന്ന് വിരാട് കോലി; ഹാര്‍ദിക്കിനെതിരായ മുംബൈ ഫാന്‍സിന്റെ കൂക്കുവിളി നിര്‍ത്തിച്ചു (വീഡിയോ)

കൂക്കുവിളി നിര്‍ത്തി ഹാര്‍ദിക്കിനെ പിന്തുണയ്ക്കാന്‍ കോലി ആംഗ്യം കാണിച്ചു

Virat Kohli - RCB
രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified വെള്ളി, 12 ഏപ്രില്‍ 2024 (09:18 IST)

Virat Kohli: മുംബൈ ഇന്ത്യന്‍സിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തില്‍ തോറ്റെങ്കിലും ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ആരാധകരുടെ മനം കവര്‍ന്ന് റോയല്‍ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്‌സ് ബെംഗളൂരു താരം വിരാട് കോലി. മുംബൈ നായകന്‍ ഹാര്‍ദിക് പാണ്ഡ്യക്കെതിരെ ആരാധകര്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തിയപ്പോള്‍ അവരെ വിലക്കി കൊണ്ടാണ് കോലി മാതൃകയായത്. രോഹിത് ശര്‍മയെ നീക്കി ഹാര്‍ദിക് പാണ്ഡ്യയെ നായകനാക്കിയതില്‍ മുംബൈ ആരാധകര്‍ക്ക് അതൃപ്തിയുണ്ട്. ഈ സീസണിലെ ആദ്യ മത്സരം മുതല്‍ മുംബൈ ആരാധകര്‍ അടക്കം ഹാര്‍ദിക്കിനെ കൂവിവിളിച്ചാണ് എതിരേല്‍ക്കുന്നത്.
ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തില്‍ ഹാര്‍ദിക് ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്യാനെത്തിയപ്പോഴാണ് മുംബൈ ആരാധകര്‍ തങ്ങളുടെ നായകനെ പരിഹസിച്ചത്. ഹാര്‍ദിക്കിനെതിരായ കൂക്കുവിളികള്‍ വിരാട് കോലിക്ക് ഇഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടില്ല. ബൗണ്ടറി ലൈനിനു അരികില്‍ ഫീല്‍ഡ് ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്ന കോലി ഹാര്‍ദിക്കിനെ പരിഹസിക്കുന്നത് നിര്‍ത്താന്‍ ആരാധകരോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
കൂക്കുവിളി നിര്‍ത്തി ഹാര്‍ദിക്കിനെ പിന്തുണയ്ക്കാന്‍ കോലി ആംഗ്യം കാണിച്ചു. 'നിങ്ങളുടെ സ്വന്തം ടീമല്ലേ' എന്നാണ് ഹാര്‍ദിക്കിനെ പരിഹസിച്ച മുംബൈ ആരാധകരോട് വിരാട് കോലി ചോദിച്ചത്. ഉടനെ തന്നെ ഹാര്‍ദിക്കിനെ പരിഹസിച്ചിരുന്ന ആരാധകര്‍ നിശബ്ദരായി. മാത്രമല്ല കൈകള്‍ അടിച്ച് ടീം നായകന് പിന്തുണ അറിയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.



