ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തില് ഹാര്ദിക് ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്യാനെത്തിയപ്പോഴാണ് മുംബൈ ആരാധകര് തങ്ങളുടെ നായകനെ പരിഹസിച്ചത്. ഹാര്ദിക്കിനെതിരായ കൂക്കുവിളികള് വിരാട് കോലിക്ക് ഇഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടില്ല. ബൗണ്ടറി ലൈനിനു അരികില് ഫീല്ഡ് ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്ന കോലി ഹാര്ദിക്കിനെ പരിഹസിക്കുന്നത് നിര്ത്താന് ആരാധകരോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
Kohli not appreciating the booing of hardik by Wankhede crowd. Telling them to cheer and reminding them he's an India player #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/ok5SYa3AkA— Vighnesh Rane (@Vighrane01) April 11, 2024
കൂക്കുവിളി നിര്ത്തി ഹാര്ദിക്കിനെ പിന്തുണയ്ക്കാന് കോലി ആംഗ്യം കാണിച്ചു. 'നിങ്ങളുടെ സ്വന്തം ടീമല്ലേ' എന്നാണ് ഹാര്ദിക്കിനെ പരിഹസിച്ച മുംബൈ ആരാധകരോട് വിരാട് കോലി ചോദിച്ചത്. ഉടനെ തന്നെ ഹാര്ദിക്കിനെ പരിഹസിച്ചിരുന്ന ആരാധകര് നിശബ്ദരായി. മാത്രമല്ല കൈകള് അടിച്ച് ടീം നായകന് പിന്തുണ അറിയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
Asking crowd to cheer up for Pandya, this is true sportsmanship. He took a stand for Steve smith, Naveen ul haq and now for Hardik. Proud to stan this guy pic.twitter.com/wLJuKl9xGo— Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) April 11, 2024