Kohli not appreciating the booing of hardik by Wankhede crowd. Telling them to cheer and reminding them he's an India player #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/ok5SYa3AkA

Asking crowd to cheer up for Pandya, this is true sportsmanship. He took a stand for Steve smith, Naveen ul haq and now for Hardik. Proud to stan this guy pic.twitter.com/wLJuKl9xGo