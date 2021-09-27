തിങ്കള്‍, 27 സെപ്‌റ്റംബര്‍ 2021
ഡ്രസിങ് റൂമില്‍ ഗൗരവത്തോടെ സംസാരിക്കുന്ന കോലി, ഓടിവന്ന് കോലിയുടെ ആഹ്ലാദപ്രകടനം ഇമിറ്റേറ്റ് ചെയ്ത് ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്‌സ്; കൂട്ടച്ചിരി, ഒടുവില്‍ പ്രിയസുഹൃത്തിനെ കെട്ടിപ്പിടിച്ച് ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്‌സ്

രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 27 സെപ്‌റ്റംബര്‍ 2021 (11:48 IST)

മുംബൈ ഇന്ത്യന്‍സിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തില്‍ വിജയിച്ച ശേഷമുള്ള റോയല്‍ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്‌സ് ബാംഗ്ലൂര്‍ താരങ്ങളുടെ ഡ്രസിങ് റൂം വീഡിയോ വൈറലാകുന്നു. നായകന്‍ വിരാട് കോലി ടീമിന്റെ പ്രകടനത്തെ കുറിച്ച് സംസാരിക്കുന്നതടക്കമുള്ള കാര്യങ്ങളാണ് വീഡിയോയിലുള്ളത്. ഗ്രൗണ്ടിലെ വിരാട് കോലിയുടെ ആഹ്ലാദപ്രകടനത്തെ എ.ബി.ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്‌സ് ഇമിറ്റേറ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നതും ഈ വീഡിയോയില്‍ കാണാം.

ഗ്ലെന്‍ മാക്‌സ്വെല്ലിന്റെ ക്യാച്ച് അതേപടി ഇമിറ്റേറ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്ന യുസ്വേന്ദ്ര ചഹലിനെയും വീഡിയോയില്‍ കാണാം. പന്തിന് പകരം മൊബൈല്‍ ഫോണ്‍ മുകളിലേക്ക് എറിഞ്ഞാണ് മാക്‌സ്വെല്ലിന്റെ ക്യാച്ച് ചഹല്‍ ഡ്രസിങ് റൂമില്‍ ഇമിറ്റേറ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഇത് കണ്ടുനില്‍ക്കുന്ന മാക്‌സ്വെല്‍ പൊട്ടിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.
ടീം അംഗങ്ങളോട് കോലി സംസാരിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കെയാണ് ഫീല്‍ഡില്‍ കോലി നടത്തുന്ന അഗ്രസീവ് ആയുള്ള ആഹ്ലാദപ്രകടനം അതേപടി ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്‌സ് അനുകരിച്ചത്. ഓടിവന്ന് വായുവില്‍ മുഷ്ടി ചുരുട്ടി ഇടിക്കുന്ന കോലിയെ ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്‌സ് അതേപടി ആവര്‍ത്തിച്ചു. ഇതുകണ്ട കോലിക്കും ചിരിയടക്കാന്‍ സാധിച്ചില്ല. പിന്നീട് ഓടിവന്ന് കോലിയെ കെട്ടിപ്പിടിക്കുന്ന ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്‌സിനെയും വീഡിയോയില്‍ കാണാം.



