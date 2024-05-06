തിങ്കള്‍, 6 മെയ് 2024
ഇത് സമന്തയുടെ ഫേക്ക് ചിത്രങ്ങളാണ്,നിയമനടപടികളുമായി മുന്നോട്ട്, ഷെയര്‍ ചെയ്യരുതെന്ന് ആരാധകര്‍

കെ ആര്‍ അനൂപ്| Last Updated: തിങ്കള്‍, 6 മെയ് 2024 (12:25 IST)
തെന്നിന്ത്യന്‍ സിനിമയിലെ ഏറ്റവും തിരക്കുള്ള നടിയാണ് സമാന്ത. ആരോഗ്യപ്രശ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ കാരണം നടി സിനിമയില്‍ നിന്നും ചെറിയ ഇടവേളത്തിയിരുന്നു. വീണ്ടും താരം തിരിച്ചെത്തിയ സന്തോഷത്തിലാണ് ആരാധകരും. അതിനിടെ നടിയുടെ ചില ഫേക്ക് ചിത്രങ്ങളും വീഡിയോകളും സാമൂഹ്യ മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വലിയ രീതിയില്‍ പ്രചരിച്ചു.

ഇപ്പോഴിതാ നടിക്ക് പിന്തുണയുമായി നിരവധി ആരാധകരാണ് രംഗത്തെത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ കറങ്ങുന്ന വ്യാജ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത് നിര്‍ത്തണമെന്നാണ് ഇവര്‍ ആവശ്യപ്പെടുന്നത്.സാമന്ത റൂത്ത് പ്രഭുവിന്റെ മോര്‍ഫ് ചെയ്ത ചിത്രം കൂടുതല്‍ പ്രേക്ഷകരിലേക്ക് എത്തുന്നത് തടയാന്‍ ആരാധകര്‍ നിയമനടപടി സ്വീകരിച്ചു, സൈബര്‍ ക്രൈം വകുപ്പില്‍ പരാതി നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
ജീവിതത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വിഷമകരമായ സമയത്തിലൂടെയാണ് നടി കടന്നു പോകുന്നത്. ഇത്രയും ദുഷ്‌കരമായ ഘട്ടത്തിലും നടിയുടെ വ്യാജ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ആളുകളെയാണ് ആരാധകര്‍ പരിഹസിക്കുന്നത്.

2023ല്‍ പ്രദര്‍ശനത്തിന് എത്തിയ ഖുഷിയിലാണ് നടിയെ ഒടുവില്‍ കണ്ടത്.






