22-ാം ഓവറില്‍ അജാസ് പട്ടേലിന്റെ പന്തിലാണ് റിഷഭ് പന്ത് പുറത്തായത്. അജാസ് പട്ടേലിന്റെ ബോള്‍ പ്രതിരോധിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ പാഡില്‍ തട്ടി ഉയര്‍ന്ന പന്ത് വിക്കറ്റ് കീപ്പര്‍ ടോം ബ്ലണ്ടല്‍ പിടിച്ചെടുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കിവീസ് താരങ്ങള്‍ വിക്കറ്റിനായി അപ്പീല്‍ ചെയ്‌തെങ്കിലും ഓണ്‍ ഫീല്‍ഡ് അംപയര്‍ അനുവദിച്ചില്ല. തുടര്‍ന്ന് ന്യൂസിലന്‍ഡ് നായകന്‍ ടോം ലാതം റിവ്യു ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. ഡിആര്‍എസില്‍ ഇത് ഔട്ട് അനുവദിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. സ്‌നിക്കോ മീറ്ററില്‍ ബോള്‍ റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ ബാറ്റില്‍ ഉരസിയതായി തെളിഞ്ഞതോടെയാണ് ടിവി അംപയര്‍ ഔട്ട് അനുവദിച്ചത്.



Very clear the deflection here. There's no controversy here.



When bat is resting on the pad already, it's not going to show the spike. Impact causes spike. Anyway, clear deflection here.



