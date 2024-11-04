തിങ്കള്‍, 4 നവം‌ബര്‍ 2024
'ഇന്ത്യയെ തോല്‍പ്പിച്ചത് ഡിആര്‍എസ്'; പന്തിന്റെ വിക്കറ്റ് വിവാദത്തില്‍ (വീഡിയോ)

22-ാം ഓവറില്‍ അജാസ് പട്ടേലിന്റെ പന്തിലാണ് റിഷഭ് പന്ത് പുറത്തായത്

Rishabh Pant DRS controversy
രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified തിങ്കള്‍, 4 നവം‌ബര്‍ 2024 (10:51 IST)
Rishabh Pant DRS controversy

ഇന്ത്യ-ന്യൂസിലന്‍ഡ് മൂന്നാം ടെസ്റ്റിന്റെ രണ്ടാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സിലെ റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ വിക്കറ്റിനെ ചൊല്ലി വിവാദം. നിര്‍ണായക സമയത്ത് തെറ്റായ ഡിആര്‍എസ് തീരുമാനത്തിലൂടെ പന്ത് പുറത്തായത് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ തോല്‍വിക്ക് കാരണമായെന്നാണ് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ആരാധകരുടെ വിമര്‍ശനം. 57 ബോളില്‍ 64 റണ്‍സെടുത്താണ് പന്ത് പുറത്തായത്. മത്സരത്തില്‍ 25 റണ്‍സിനായിരുന്നു ഇന്ത്യയുടെ തോല്‍വി. റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടില്ലായിരുന്നെങ്കില്‍ ഇന്ത്യ മത്സരം ജയിക്കാനുള്ള സാധ്യതയുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.

22-ാം ഓവറില്‍ അജാസ് പട്ടേലിന്റെ പന്തിലാണ് റിഷഭ് പന്ത് പുറത്തായത്. അജാസ് പട്ടേലിന്റെ ബോള്‍ പ്രതിരോധിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ പാഡില്‍ തട്ടി ഉയര്‍ന്ന പന്ത് വിക്കറ്റ് കീപ്പര്‍ ടോം ബ്ലണ്ടല്‍ പിടിച്ചെടുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കിവീസ് താരങ്ങള്‍ വിക്കറ്റിനായി അപ്പീല്‍ ചെയ്‌തെങ്കിലും ഓണ്‍ ഫീല്‍ഡ് അംപയര്‍ അനുവദിച്ചില്ല. തുടര്‍ന്ന് ന്യൂസിലന്‍ഡ് നായകന്‍ ടോം ലാതം റിവ്യു ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. ഡിആര്‍എസില്‍ ഇത് ഔട്ട് അനുവദിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. സ്‌നിക്കോ മീറ്ററില്‍ ബോള്‍ റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ ബാറ്റില്‍ ഉരസിയതായി തെളിഞ്ഞതോടെയാണ് ടിവി അംപയര്‍ ഔട്ട് അനുവദിച്ചത്.
സ്‌നിക്കോ മീറ്ററില്‍ വന്ന ശബ്ദം റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ പാഡില്‍ ബോള്‍ തട്ടിയതാണെന്ന് ആരാധകര്‍ വാദിക്കുന്നു. ദൃശ്യങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്ന് റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ ബാറ്റില്‍ ബോള്‍ ഉരസിയിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്ന് ഉറപ്പ് പറയാന്‍ സാധിക്കില്ലെന്ന് മുന്‍ ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കന്‍ താരം എബി ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്‌സും പറയുന്നു. ബാറ്റും പാഡും തമ്മില്‍ തട്ടിയാലും സ്‌നിക്കോ മീറ്ററില്‍ ഇങ്ങനെ കാണിക്കുമെന്നും ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്‌സ് പ്രതികരിച്ചു. ഔട്ട് അനുവദിച്ചതിനെതിരെ ഗ്രൗണ്ടില്‍ വെച്ച് തന്നെ റിഷഭ് പന്തും പ്രതിഷേധം അറിയിച്ചിരുന്നു.


