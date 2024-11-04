സ്നിക്കോ മീറ്ററില് വന്ന ശബ്ദം റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ പാഡില് ബോള് തട്ടിയതാണെന്ന് ആരാധകര് വാദിക്കുന്നു. ദൃശ്യങ്ങളില് നിന്ന് റിഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ ബാറ്റില് ബോള് ഉരസിയിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്ന് ഉറപ്പ് പറയാന് സാധിക്കില്ലെന്ന് മുന് ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കന് താരം എബി ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്സും പറയുന്നു. ബാറ്റും പാഡും തമ്മില് തട്ടിയാലും സ്നിക്കോ മീറ്ററില് ഇങ്ങനെ കാണിക്കുമെന്നും ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്സ് പ്രതികരിച്ചു. ഔട്ട് അനുവദിച്ചതിനെതിരെ ഗ്രൗണ്ടില് വെച്ച് തന്നെ റിഷഭ് പന്തും പ്രതിഷേധം അറിയിച്ചിരുന്നു.
Very clear the deflection here. There's no controversy here.— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 3, 2024
When bat is resting on the pad already, it's not going to show the spike. Impact causes spike. Anyway, clear deflection here.
Terrific umpiring under pressure #INDvsNZ #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/DKhHzgmfsY