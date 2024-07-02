' ഒന്നും സ്‌ക്രിപ്റ്റഡ് അല്ലായിരുന്നു, അത് അങ്ങനെ സംഭവിച്ചതാണ്. ആ സമയത്ത് അങ്ങനെ ചെയ്യാന്‍ തോന്നി. കാരണം ആ പിച്ചാണ് ഞങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ലോകകപ്പ് നേടിത്തന്നത്. ആഗ്രൗണ്ടിനേയും പിച്ചിനേയും ഞാന്‍ ജീവിതകാലം മുഴുവന്‍ ഓര്‍ക്കും. അതുകൊണ്ട് ആ പിച്ചിന്റെ ഒരു അംശം എന്റെ ഉള്ളില്‍ ഉണ്ടാകണമെന്ന് ഞാന്‍ ആഗ്രഹിച്ചു. ആ നിമിഷങ്ങള്‍ എനിക്ക് അത്രത്തോളം പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടതാണ്. ഞങ്ങളുടെ സ്വപ്‌നങ്ങളെല്ലാം പൂവണിഞ്ഞത് അവിടെയാണ്, അതിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗം എനിക്കൊപ്പം ഉണ്ടാകണമെന്ന് ഞാന്‍ ആഗ്രഹിച്ചു. എന്റെ അപ്പോഴത്തെ വികാരത്തിന്റെ പുറത്താണ് ഞാന്‍ അങ്ങനെ ചെയ്തത്,' രോഹിത് പറഞ്ഞു.



