ചൊവ്വ, 2 ജൂലൈ 2024
Rohit Sharma: 'അതിന്റെ ഒരു അംശം എന്റെ ഉള്ളില്‍ വേണമെന്ന് തോന്നി'; ബര്‍ബഡോസ് പിച്ചിലെ മണ്ണ് തിന്നതിനെ കുറിച്ച് രോഹിത് ശര്‍മ

ബര്‍ബഡോസില്‍ നടന്ന ഫൈനലില്‍ ശക്തരായ ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കയെ ഏഴ് റണ്‍സിനാണ് ഇന്ത്യ തോല്‍പ്പിച്ചത്

രേണുക വേണു| Last Modified ചൊവ്വ, 2 ജൂലൈ 2024 (11:44 IST)
Rohit Sharma: ട്വന്റി 20 ലോകകപ്പ് വിജയത്തിനു ശേഷം ഫൈനല്‍ നടന്ന ബര്‍ബഡോസ് പിച്ചിലെ മണ്ണ് തിന്നതിന്റെ കാരണം വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി ഇന്ത്യന്‍ നായകന്‍ രോഹിത് ശര്‍മ. തനിക്ക് ലോകകപ്പ് നേടിത്തന്ന പിച്ചാണ് അതെന്നും അതിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗം തനിക്കൊപ്പം ഉണ്ടാകണമെന്നും ആഗ്രഹിച്ചെന്ന് രോഹിത് പറഞ്ഞു. മുന്‍കൂട്ടി നിശ്ചയിച്ച് ചെയ്തതല്ല അതെന്നും രോഹിത് ബിബിസിക്ക് നല്‍കിയ അഭിമുഖത്തില്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

' ഒന്നും സ്‌ക്രിപ്റ്റഡ് അല്ലായിരുന്നു, അത് അങ്ങനെ സംഭവിച്ചതാണ്. ആ സമയത്ത് അങ്ങനെ ചെയ്യാന്‍ തോന്നി. കാരണം ആ പിച്ചാണ് ഞങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ലോകകപ്പ് നേടിത്തന്നത്. ആഗ്രൗണ്ടിനേയും പിച്ചിനേയും ഞാന്‍ ജീവിതകാലം മുഴുവന്‍ ഓര്‍ക്കും. അതുകൊണ്ട് ആ പിച്ചിന്റെ ഒരു അംശം എന്റെ ഉള്ളില്‍ ഉണ്ടാകണമെന്ന് ഞാന്‍ ആഗ്രഹിച്ചു. ആ നിമിഷങ്ങള്‍ എനിക്ക് അത്രത്തോളം പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടതാണ്. ഞങ്ങളുടെ സ്വപ്‌നങ്ങളെല്ലാം പൂവണിഞ്ഞത് അവിടെയാണ്, അതിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗം എനിക്കൊപ്പം ഉണ്ടാകണമെന്ന് ഞാന്‍ ആഗ്രഹിച്ചു. എന്റെ അപ്പോഴത്തെ വികാരത്തിന്റെ പുറത്താണ് ഞാന്‍ അങ്ങനെ ചെയ്തത്,' രോഹിത് പറഞ്ഞു.
ബര്‍ബഡോസില്‍ നടന്ന ഫൈനലില്‍ ശക്തരായ ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കയെ ഏഴ് റണ്‍സിനാണ് ഇന്ത്യ തോല്‍പ്പിച്ചത്. 2007 ലെ പ്രഥമ ട്വന്റി 20 ലോകകപ്പ് കിരീടം നേടിയ ശേഷം ഇപ്പോഴാണ് ഇന്ത്യക്ക് രണ്ടാം കിരീടം സ്വന്തമാക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നത്. 2013 നു ശേഷം ഇന്ത്യ നേടുന്ന ഐസിസി കിരീടം കൂടിയാണ് ഇത്.



