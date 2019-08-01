വ്യാഴം, 1 ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 2019
നദിയിലൂടെ ഒഴുകി നടക്കുന്ന അഞ്ച് നിലയുള്ള ഹോട്ടൽ- വൈറലായി വീഡിയോ

ചൈനയിലെ യാങ്‌സി നദിക്ക് കുറുകെ ഒഴുകുന്ന അഞ്ച് നില കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ വീഡിയോയാണിത്.

Last Modified വ്യാഴം, 1 ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 2019 (15:25 IST)
അഞ്ച്‌ നിലയുള്ള കെട്ടിടം നദിയിലൂടെ ഒഴുകി നീങ്ങുന്നു, കണ്ടവരെല്ലാം അത്ഭുതപ്പെട്ടു. ഒരു വര്‍ഷം മുന്‍പ് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ വൈറലായ ഈ വീഡിയോ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ വീണ്ടും ചര്‍ച്ചയായിരിക്കുകയാണ്. നദിയിലൂടെ ഒഴുകുന്ന ഒരു റെസ്റ്റോറന്റാണിത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ വര്‍ഷം ഈ വീഡിയോ ചര്‍ച്ചയായതോടെ ഇതിന്റെ വിശദീകരണങ്ങള്‍ മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വന്നിരുന്നു.

ചൈനയിലെ യാങ്‌സി നദിക്ക് കുറുകെ ഒഴുകുന്ന അഞ്ച് നില കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ വീഡിയോയാണിത്. വീഡിയോ കാണുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് കെട്ടിടം തനിയെ ഒഴുകി നീങ്ങുന്നു എന്നാണ് തോന്നുക. എന്നാല്‍ ഇത് സ്വയം ഒഴുകുകയല്ല. രണ്ട് ബോട്ടുകള്‍ കെട്ടിടത്തെ വലിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് പോവുന്നു എന്നതാണ് യാഥാര്‍ത്ഥ്യം. എന്നാല്‍ കാണുന്ന ആളുകള്‍ക്ക് ഇത് തിരിച്ചറിയാന്‍ കഴിയുന്നില്ല.


