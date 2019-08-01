നദിയിലൂടെ ഒഴുകി നടക്കുന്ന അഞ്ച് നിലയുള്ള ഹോട്ടൽ- വൈറലായി വീഡിയോ

ചൈനയിലെ യാങ്‌സി നദിക്ക് കുറുകെ ഒഴുകുന്ന അഞ്ച് നില കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ വീഡിയോയാണിത്. വീഡിയോ കാണുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് കെട്ടിടം തനിയെ ഒഴുകി നീങ്ങുന്നു എന്നാണ് തോന്നുക. എന്നാല്‍ ഇത് സ്വയം ഒഴുകുകയല്ല. രണ്ട് ബോട്ടുകള്‍ കെട്ടിടത്തെ വലിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് പോവുന്നു എന്നതാണ് യാഥാര്‍ത്ഥ്യം. എന്നാല്‍ കാണുന്ന ആളുകള്‍ക്ക് ഇത് തിരിച്ചറിയാന്‍ കഴിയുന്നില്ല.

Things that happen in China. A five-story "building" was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River back in November 2018. The "building" was actually a floating restaurant. Authorities said the restaurant needed to relocate due to policies changes https://t.co/hYsDqkVQLg pic.twitter.com/zmtXyNeWYC