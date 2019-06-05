യോഗാ ദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ത്രികോണാസന വീഡിയോയുമായി മോദി ട്വിറ്ററിൽ

ജൂണ്‍ 21 നാണ് ഈ വര്‍ഷത്തെ യോഗ ദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നത്.കഴിഞ്ഞവര്‍ഷവും മോദി വ്യത്യസ്തമായ യോഗാസനത്തിന്റെ വീഡിയോ ട്വീറ്ററില്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

പോസ്റ്റിന്റെ പൂർണ്ണരൂപം

‘എല്ലാവരും ജീവിതത്തിലെ അഭിവാജ്യഘടകമായി യോഗയെ മാറ്റണം. ഒപ്പം മറ്റുള്ളവരെ ഇത് ശീലമാക്കാന്‍ പ്രേരിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യണം. യോഗയുടെ ഗുണങ്ങള്‍ അത്ഭുതപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതാണ്. ത്രികോണാസനത്തിന്റെ ഒരു വീഡിയോ ഇതാ എന്നാണ് മോദി ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചത്.

On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019.



I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same.



The benefits of Yoga are tremendous.



Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com/YDB6T3rw1d