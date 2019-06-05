ബുധന്‍, 5 ജൂണ്‍ 2019
യോഗാ ദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ത്രികോണാസന വീഡിയോയുമായി മോദി ട്വിറ്ററിൽ

ജൂണ്‍ 21 നാണ് ഈ വര്‍ഷത്തെ യോഗ ദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നത്.

Last Updated: ബുധന്‍, 5 ജൂണ്‍ 2019 (13:29 IST)
അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗ ദിനത്തോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് തന്റെ സ്വന്തം കാർട്ടൂൺ ആനിമേറ്റഡ് യോഗ വീഡിയോയുമായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് മോദിയുടെ ത്രികോണാസനത്തിന്റെ ആനിമേറ്റഡ് വീഡിയോ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

ജൂണ്‍ 21 നാണ് ഈ വര്‍ഷത്തെ യോഗ ദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നത്.കഴിഞ്ഞവര്‍ഷവും മോദി വ്യത്യസ്തമായ യോഗാസനത്തിന്റെ വീഡിയോ ട്വീറ്ററില്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

ട്വിറ്റർ പോസ്റ്റിന്റെ പൂർണ്ണരൂപം

‘എല്ലാവരും ജീവിതത്തിലെ അഭിവാജ്യഘടകമായി യോഗയെ മാറ്റണം. ഒപ്പം മറ്റുള്ളവരെ ഇത് ശീലമാക്കാന്‍ പ്രേരിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യണം. യോഗയുടെ ഗുണങ്ങള്‍ അത്ഭുതപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതാണ്. ത്രികോണാസനത്തിന്റെ ഒരു വീഡിയോ ഇതാ എന്നാണ് മോദി ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചത്.




